Devils take Nico Hischier over Nolan Patrick with first pick

The New Jersey Devils made Nico Hischier the first pick of the 2017 NHL Draft instead of Nolan Patrick.

Hischier becomes the first Swiss-born player to get selected with the top pick (Nino Niederreiter previously held the mark at fifth overall in 2010). His stock skyrocketed after a strong 2016-17; Hischier generated 86 points in 57 games with the Halifax Mooseheads.

He likely made some serious waves with his dominant play for Switzerland during the World Juniors, too.

Hischier figures to bring some electric play to the Devils lineup, as the Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy’s draft profile can attest.

“Hischier’s skill, hockey IQ and quickness all make him hard to handle in the offensive zone, much like a former Halifax star: Jonathan Drouin.”

We shall see if the Philadelphia Flyers go with Patrick as the second pick or if a surprise comes.