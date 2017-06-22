Welcome Jason Demers to the trade rumor mill

Florida’s season ended on April 9. Since then, the Panthers:
— Made a coaching change from Tom Rowe to Bob Boughner
— Re-instilled Dale Tallon as GM
— Lost leading goalscorer Jonathan Marchessault in the expansion draft
— Traded Reilly Smith to Las Vegas.
And they might not be done shaking things up.
Per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, defenseman Jason Demers — who was left unprotected at the expansion draft — is now available for trade. The news comes just one year after Demers signed a five-year, $22.5 million deal with Florida in free agency, one of the biggest moves in the club’s defensive overhaul from the season prior.
The 29-year-old was a lineup fixture in Florida last year. He appeared in 81 of 82 games, scoring nine goals and 28 points while averaging 19:37 TOI.
If anything, today’s news suggests Tallon might be trying to undo the work Rowe did during his stint as GM. It was Rowe, don’t forget, that inked Smith to his five-year, $25 million deal last July. Smith went on to have a subpar year — just 15 goals and 37 points — and, in one of his final noteworthy acts as head coach, Rowe called Smith out for his lacklustre play towards the end of the season.