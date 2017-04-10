Panthers make Dale Tallon GM (again), Tom Rowe stays on as special advisor

Stop me if you’ve heard this before.

The Florida Panthers announced that Dale Tallon will begin his second stint as the team’s general manager (he held the same title from May 2010 to May 2016).

Last off-season, Tallon went from GM to president of hockey operations (he’ll now have both titles), but things didn’t go so well this year. The Panthers had a hard time overcoming some key injuries and they eventually missed out on the playoffs.

Tom Rowe, who was serving GM and interim head coach, will remain in the organization as a special advisor to Tallon.

In December, TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger reported that the struggling Panthers were handing the reigns back over to Tallon, which makes today’s decision a little less surprising.

“I am confident that we have the necessary talent throughout our organization to win the Stanley Cup,” chairman and governor Vincent Viola said in a release. “Dale will continue to be our principle leader as we pursue this single goal.”

With Rowe no longer behind the bench, Tallon will begin searching for the team’s next head coach immediately.

“We have the talent to get back on track in a hurry,” Tallon said. “This was a difficult year for us, but I think we learned some tough lessons about what it takes to win consistently in the NHL. With a few tweaks to our roster and the right leadership, I’m confident we can get back to contending for the Stanley Cup next season.”

It sounds like the Panthers will finally be able to put all that confusion surrounding their front office behind them.