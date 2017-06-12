Getty

Panthers officially hire Bob Boughner as head coach

By Joey AlfieriJun 12, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

Over the weekend, it was reported that the Florida Panthers were close to hiring Bob Boughner as their next head coach.

On Monday, the Panthers made it official.

“After an exhaustive search, we are pleased to welcome Bob as the new head coach of the Panthers,” GM Dale Tallon said in release. “He sees the game in a modern way and is eager to work with our young players. During the interview process, Bob blew us away with his preparation, his passion, knowledge and dedication to the game. We believe that he is the right leader to get our team back to competing towards our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”

Boughner, 46, has a fairly impressive resume. After a lengthy pro career, he immediately transitioned to the coaching side with OHL Windsor, capturing a pair of Memorial Cups. From there, he spent a year as Scott Arniel’s assistant in Columbus before returning to junior, then moved back to the NHL as Peter DeBoer’s assistant in San Jose in 2015.

Appearing in over 600 NHL games as a rugged defenseman, Boughner worked primarily with the Sharks’ blueline and penalty kill. He’s been praised by a number of the club’s rearguards, including Brent Burns, while veteran Paul Martin said Boughner “definitely has the pedigree” to become a head coach.

Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad seems to be pretty happy about management’s decision to go with Boughner.

“If the rumours are true, I’d be very excited,” Ekblad told the Miami Herald over the weekend.

“I’ve known Bob Boughner for a long time. From what I know, players love to be coached by him and he’s been on winning teams.”

The Panthers will officially introduce Boughner at a 2:00 p.m. ET news conference this afternoon.

Pens GM Rutherford calls Fleury ‘the best team player in all of sports’

By Joey AlfieriJun 12, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final may have been Marc-Andre Fleury‘s last game as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but that doesn’t mean the organization doesn’t appreciate the work he put in this season.

If GM Jim Rutherford does move on from Fleury this summer, it will strictly be a business decision. The Pens have a number of players they need to re-sign, including blue liner Justin Schultz, so getting Fleury’s salary off the books will be important.

The fact that there’s an expansion draft doesn’t help his chances of sticking around.

After winning the Stanley Cup on Sunday night, Rutherford made sure to mention just how vital the 32-year-old was during Pittsburgh’s run.

“Fleury is probably the best team player in all of sports,” said Rutherford.

“He carried us at different times of the season, carried us through two rounds of the playoffs, turned it over to Murray. I talked at the start of the season about keeping two goalies and these guys did exactly what I hoped they’d do. They got us the cup.”

To his credit, Fleury never openly complained about losing the starting job to Matt Murray last year or this year. He could have easily become a distraction in the locker room, but he chose to handle the situation with class.

Since joining the Penguins in 2005-06, Fleury has started 707 games (384-220-70) and he’s been part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams.

PHT Morning Skate: Are the Penguins the next dynasty?

By Joey AlfieriJun 12, 2017, 8:21 AM EDT

–NBC hockey analysts Brian Boucher and Anson Carter look ahead to Pittsburgh’s chances of repeating next season. Carter believes a three-peat is possible, while Boucher thinks they’re the next dynasty in the NHL. (NBC Sports)

–A young hockey player from Victoria, B.C. had his equipment stolen from his locker, which was devastating for him and his family. But don’t worry, this story has a happy ending. Preds defenseman Matt Irwin, who is also from Victoria, found out about this young hockey player’s problem and he made sure to replace the equipment that went missing. (Sportsnet)

–Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere signed a new six-year deal worth $27 million over the weekend. That’s a huge chunk of change, but he won’t be the only one to benefit from the new deal. The Score looks at three players that will reap the rewards of Gostisbehere’s new deal. Pittsburgh’s Justin Schultz will need a new contract this summer, and you can be sure that the Gostisbehere deal will be a reference point during negotiations. (The Score)

–Last night, the Pittsburgh Penguins became the first team in the salary cap era to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. They were able to do that thanks to Patric Hornqvist‘s goal in the final two minutes of regulation of Game 6. You can check out the full highlights of the game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Hockey legend Gordie Howe passed away one year ago, and NHL.com’s Dave Stubbs looks back at the impact “Mr. Hockey” left on the game. “Wayne and Bobby and Mario all agreed that Gordie was the greateset ever,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “I think that Gordie is present today and will always be present in the game. He will always be with us.” (NHL.com)

–Not many NHLers can say they went on two long Stanley Cup Playoff runs as rookies, but Penguins goalie Matt Murray is one of them. Murray is just one of a handful of players that has won two Stanley Cups as a rookie. Sean McIndoe gives us a list of five other players that went on two long playoff runs as rookies. A pair of legendary Montreal Canadiens goalies find themselves on the list. (The Hockey News)

–Elliotte Friedman’s “30 Thoughts” blog is always a must-read. Sportsnet’s hockey insider writes about Nashville’s long history with Swedish players, Carey Price’s contract negotiations, the Devils possibly taking a defenseman first overall, and much more. (Sportsnet)

Without Letang, the ‘simple bunch’ gets it done for Penguins

By Jason BroughJun 12, 2017, 1:26 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — No disrespect was intended when the pundits made their predictions in April and picked against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

If anything, it was a great deal of respect for Kris Letang.

And when Letang had neck surgery and was lost for the playoffs, it was simply hard for many to see how the Penguins could win it all again.

Yes, the Pens still had Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. But Letang was such a huge part of last year’s Stanley Cup run. He was the prototypical No. 1 defenseman that every champion seems to have. He was on the ice half the game. He got the puck moving. Heck, he scored the winning goal to beat the Sharks.

No way they could win without him.

Except they just did.

So congratulations to Brian Dumoulin, Ron HainseyOlli Maatta, Justin Schultz, Trevor Daley, and Ian Cole. Those six — a.k.a. the “simple bunch,” per Mike Sullivan — just became the most unheralded group of defensemen to win the Cup since Bret Hedican, Aaron Ward, Mike Commodore, Frantisek Kaberle, Niclas Wallin, and Glen Wesley did it for Carolina in 2006.

“They know the pressure that comes with losing a guy who plays 25 to 30 minutes, and they weren’t intimidated by it,” said Crosby. “I think they proved what they’re capable of.”

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, who just so happened to be the GM of that ’06 Hurricanes team, knew it would be a lot harder to win without Letang.

“You can’t replace him, so you’ve gotta figure out a different way to do it,” Rutherford said. “We’re fortunate that we picked up Ron Hainsey. He ate up a lot of minutes, played in the top pairing, did a good job. All six guys did a good job.”

And yes, the experience in Carolina helped him believe it was possible.

“In ’06 in Carolina, we didn’t have a No. 1 defenseman,” said Rutherford. “We didn’t have that dominant defenseman. And when Letang went out, I said to our guys, ‘Don’t worry, we can do this.'”

Still, so many good teams have tried and failed to win without that No. 1 guy. Chances are, next year’s champion will have that guy, and the ’06 Hurricanes and ’17 Penguins will be remembered as the exceptions that prove the rule.

“I can’t say enough about that group,” said Crosby. “It was pretty difficult what they were able to do night in and night out.”

But they did it.

The pundits were wrong.

Crosby ‘in the company of all-time greats’

By James O'BrienJun 12, 2017, 1:13 AM EDT

NASHVILLE — For some time, there were serious concerns that injuries would keep Sidney Crosby from truly standing among the best players in NHL history. After tonight, it feels like Crosby’s making a case for already having a legendary career.

MORE: Crosby stands shoulder to shoulder with Mario Lemieux in many ways, including consecutive Conn Smythe victories.

Crosby isn’t even 30 yet and it seems like he’s checked off every box on an NHL player’s “to-do list.”

  • After tonight’s 2-0 win for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, he captained the first team to repeat as champions during the salary cap era. He matched Mario Lemieux in leading repeat Penguins champs and exceeded “Super Mario” with his third title.
  • Crosby also matched Lemieux in winning consecutive Conn Smythe Trophies. Merely getting two at any stage puts him in rare company: only Crosby, Lemieux, and Bernie Parent have won two straight.
  • The author of the “golden goal” won two Olympic gold medals with Canada.
  • If you’re more into bigger milestones, Crosby is hitting some big numbers for his career. He’s already exceeded 1,000 regular-season points (1,027) and 150 in the postseason (164).
  • Crosby earned his second Maurice Richard this season with 44 goals, providing company for his Hart and Art Ross trophies. Actually, you know what? This graphic captures most of the high points:

Sullivan is sold

Some might view such discussions as hasty, yet his coach and GM seem to think that the comparisons are quite reasonable. By Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan’s estimation, Crosby is already “in the company of the all-time greats.”

” … You know, he’s arguably the best player of his generation, and he’s a guy that just knows how to win,” Sullivan said. “And so he’s done it in all different venues, whether it be the NHL and Stanley Cups to the World Cup to the Olympics. And he’s a player that — and I believe this, what separates him from others is his work ethic and his willingness to do what it takes to be the very best.”

Yes, Sullivan and Penguins GM Jim Rutherford might be a little biased what with number 87 enriching their careers, but their endorsements remain resounding.

When you take a step back, it’s clear that Crosby has already put together the sort of career that most players would envy. For some, such accomplishments might make that hunger and drive go away, but Sullivan likely says it best: Crosby will continue to be driven by his “appetite to win.”