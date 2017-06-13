Botterill hopes to hire new Sabres coach by next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Sabres’ coaching search has resumed, with general manager Jason Botterill telling The Associated Press he hopes to make a decision by early next week.
Botterill declined to reveal what candidates from the two Stanley Cup finalists he intends to interview after Pittsburgh beat Nashville to win the championship in Game 6 on Sunday. When asked specifically about his interest in Pittsburgh’s Rick Tocchet and Nashville’s Phil Housley, Botterill would only say he respects both assistant coaches.
The newly hired GM has already interviewed numerous candidates, including Washington assistant Todd Reirden. Botterill, however, was forced to place the search on hold because NHL rules prevented him from interviewing assistant coaches on teams still competing in the playoffs.
Botterill was hired last month after the Sabres fired both GM Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma in April.
Jordan Weal may soon cash in on his strong finish to the regular season.
Weal, who scored eight goals in the final 19 games of the year for the Flyers, is close to landing an extension that will keep him in Philly for the foreseeable future.
Agent J.P. Barry told Philly.com that he and Flyers GM Ron Hextall have essentially agreed to the length of Weal’s new contract, but were still haggling over dollars.
“Not there on salaries yet,” Barry said. “We’re still negotiating.”
Weal just wrapped a one-year deal worth $650,000. It’s fairly safe to presume he and Barry are angling for a raise.
The 25-year-old is an interesting player. He was acquired from Los Angeles last year in the Vinny Lecavalier-Luke Schenn trade, after emerging as a really good scorer at the AHL level. He also captured Calder Cup MVP honors in 2015.
The knock on him has always been his size — listed at 5-foot-10, 179 pounds — but that’s been mitigated by his scoring consistency. Last year, his American League exploits continued with Philly’s affiliate in Lehigh Valley. Weal had 47 points in 43 games, finishing fifth on the Phantoms in scoring despite only playing half the campaign.
Andrew Barroway, now the Coyotes’ sole owner, wasn’t available for comment after buying out his minority partners in Arizona.
But one of those partners thinks he knows why Barroway pursued the transaction.
“It’s kind of difficult to manage a business with too many cooks in the kitchen,” the former owner told the Arizona Republic. “So I’m sure from Andy’s perspective it just made sense when he had the ability to consolidate ownership. Then it’s kind of 100 percent his vision and his strategy going forward.”
A statement from NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly matched that sentiment:
“The reorganization is an effort to consolidate and strengthen the ownership and to resolve various disputes among the existing owners. We believe this will better position the Club to achieve a long-term solution in the Valley.”
Barroway had initially considered bringing in additional investors such as Tampa Bay Rays minority owner Randy Frankel, but this buyout was completed through a loan with MGG Investment Group, a specialty finance group focused on direct lending. League sources said Barroway was also able to remove the NHL’s portion of the loan through MGG.
It’s possible Barroway will add investors in the future, but there is no immediate intention to do so. ArizonaSports.com has learned that there is interest from at least two groups in either buying a portion of the team, or all of it from Barroway.
The Coyotes still don’t have a long-term home in the Phoenix area. They’ve said repeatedly that Glendale is not an option.
Evidently, there was disagreement behind the scenes about how the team should be run.
Now the big decisions are solely up to Barroway to make.
It was expected Anaheim would ask veteran defenseman Kevin Bieksa to waive his no-movement clause for the Vegas expansion draft.
The Ducks very well may have, ahead of yesterday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. But nobody will confirm.
Per the O.C. Register, neither the club nor Bieksa’s agent, Kurt Overhardt, would comment on whether the 36-year-old rearguard had been approached.
Updates: Two of ’em. Sportsnet reports Anaheim did not end up asking Bieksa to waive. TSN reports Anaheim has a deal in place with Vegas that alleviated the need for Bieksa to sign off.
Bieksa has long been viewed as the “key” to Anaheim’s expansion plans. His NMC means he requires protection, which is less than ideal given the Ducks have a plethora of good, young defenseman they’d like to keep.
If the Ducks decide to protect seven forwards and three defensemen, Hampus Lindholm will be protected for sure, and Shea Theodore and Brandon Montour are each exempt. But that only leaves two spots for Bieksa, Sami Vatanen, Cam Fowler, and Josh Manson.
Even without the looming specter of the expansion draft, Bieksa is still somewhat problematic. He’s set to make $4 million next season, which is a lot of money for a third-pairing defenseman in the twilight of his career.
As such, the solution may come via the buyout route.
Of course, Ducks GM Bob Murray could orchestrate a handshake deal with Vegas GM George McPhee, in which McPhee passes on taking one of Anaheim’s assets — like Manson, for example — in exchange for compensation further down the road. It’s believed McPhee has a similar deal in place with Columbus, with regards to Scott Hartnell and Josh Anderson.
Winnipeg extended forward Marko Dano on Tuesday, inking him to a one-year deal worth $850,000.
Now, we’ll see how long he remains a Jet.
Dano, 22, certainly could be an option for Las Vegas at the upcoming expansion draft. It’s been suggested Golden Knights GM George McPhee wants young, inexpensive players with talent that hasn’t necessarily blossomed at the NHL level, and Dano definitely fits that bill.
A former first-round pick — taken 27th overall by Columbus at the 2013 draft — he’s known as an offensively skilled guy that’s had some success in various big league stops.
His best showing came with the Blue Jackets as a rookie in ’14-15, when he racked up eight goals and 21 points in just 35 games. Columbus looked like they had a good young prospect on their hands, but they flipped him to Chicago as part of the Brandon Saad trade.
Things never worked out for Dano with the ‘Hawks, and he was shipped out as part of the Andrew Ladd trade after playing just 13 games.
With the Jets, Dano has split time between Winnipeg and the club’s AHL affiliate. He had 11 points in 38 games last year, missing nearly two months to an ankle injury after an ugly crash into the boards.