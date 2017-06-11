Getty

Report: Sabres waiting to interview Housley for head coaching gig

By Cam TuckerJun 11, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

Phil Housley still has work left to do with the Nashville Predators.

Win on Sunday, and the Predators extend the Stanley Cup Final versus the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Game 7 on Wednesday, which will apparently extend the wait of the Buffalo Sabres to interview Housley for their head coaching vacancy.

Housley is currently an assistant coach with the Predators, but has garnered plenty of attention for a potential bench boss gig, given his work with Nashville’s vaunted defense.

The latter two names in that report are interesting, as well.

Tocchet’s coaching career has mostly been as an assistant, a title he currently holds in Pittsburgh. But he does have 148 games of NHL head coaching experience with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Meanwhile, Jacques Martin’s head coaching experience in the NHL dates all the way back to 1986, and includes a pair of Eastern Conference Final appearances with Ottawa and then Montreal.

Both Tocchet and Martin also have a connection and familiarity with recently hired Sabres general manager Jason Botterill, who came to Buffalo after 10 years in the Penguins front office, including time as an associate GM.

Tocchet has made it known he would like another shot at an NHL head coaching job.

By Mike HalfordJun 11, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

Last month, we wrote about how Columbus’ expansion draft plan hinged largely on one player — Scott Hartnell.

Now, it looks like the Jackets might’ve finagled their way around it.

From the Dispatch:

Speculation is that the Blue Jackets already have a deal in place with Vegas, that the sides have agreed to some form of mutual back-scratching that will steer the Golden Knights toward taking a player on their roster who will cause only a minor wince.

The Jackets will send Vegas a prospect and/or a draft pick to take player “A” instead of player “B,” and Vegas will agree to future considerations to make the deal conform to NHL guidelines.

Such a move would prevent Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen from having a potentially awkward conversation with Hartnell.

The veteran forward, who was made a healthy scratch in the playoffs, just wrapped the fourth of a six-year, $28.5 million deal. That contract carries a $4.75M cap hit and, more importantly, a no-movement clause.

That NMC means Columbus is required to protect Hartnell for expansion purposes.

If Hartnell is protected, the club risks losing one of Josh Anderson, Matt Calvert or William Karlsson. Of the three, Anderson would appear the most likely to be Vegas-bound — the 23-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign, in which he scored 17 goals and emerged as a big, fast and physically imposing power forward.

Unless, of course, Columbus has a deal in which Vegas wouldn’t take Anderson. The club would then avoid the risk of causing friction with Hartnell, and still retain a good young asset.

Columbus has until Monday to ask Hartnell to waive his NMC.

Report: Flames, Jets contact Rangers about Raanta

By Cam TuckerJun 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Goaltending is an issue both the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets need to address this offseason.

The New York Rangers have one goalie, Henrik Lundqvist, signed to a long-term deal with a no-movement clause, which protects him from the Las Vegas expansion draft, and another, Antti Raanta, who had a very strong regular season in an expanded No. 2 role and has one year left on a very affordable two-year, $2 million contract.

So, it should come as no surprise that these three clubs, as well as Raanta, are the subject of the latest trade speculation.

From the New York Post:

The Flames and the Jets are believed to be among the clubs who have contacted the Rangers regarding a pre-expansion draft trade for Raanta, but management has not yet committed to dealing him or has not yet received an offer pushing them to that conclusion.

The Flames made moves to address their goaltending situation last summer, bringing in Brian Elliott in a trade and signing Chad Johnson as an unrestricted free agent. But Elliott struggled early and then struggled again in the playoffs, with an .880 save percentage as the Flames were swept in the opening round. Both Elliott and Johnson are pending unrestricted free agents.

Since then, it’s been suggested the Flames could go after Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the offseason. Fleury’s mind is a little preoccupied right now, as Pittsburgh looks to capture the Stanley Cup tonight in Game 6 versus Nashville.

The Jets have been able to stockpile a crop of talented young forwards through the draft, but goaltending has been pointed at as a weakness of this club. They do have a promising prospect, Eric Comrie, in the minors. But he’s still 21 years old and may need more time developing his game in the AHL before he’s ready to step into the NHL full-time. Meanwhile, Ondrej Pavelec is a pending unrestricted free agent, Connor Hellebuyck is a pending restricted free agent and Michael Hutchinson has one year left on his current deal before he’s a pending UFA.

It’s been reported that the Jets plan to protect Hellebuyck in the upcoming expansion draft.

Raanta has never played more than 30 games in a single season since breaking into the NHL with Chicago in 2013. But he does have a career save percentage of .917 over 94 career games, and a .922 save percentage last season with the Rangers. He also posted four shutouts, as coach Alain Vigneault decided to ride the hot hand with Lundqvist struggling at one point in the season.

All of a sudden Subban isn’t speaking anymore

By Jason BroughJun 11, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — Three days ago, P.K. Subban spoke to reporters after Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh.

But Subban hasn’t spoken to the media since, and that’s a story in itself. Yesterday, he “slipped out” on reporters, for which the Predators apologized. This morning after he skated, he once again wasn’t available, and this time the media held a peaceful protest.

From Yahoo Sports:

And so a truly bizarre scene played out in the Predators’ locker room. Subban entered it in full uniform, briefly, before walking out. After he came off the ice, he was heard asking Predators PR staffers if he should talk to the media.

Moments later, reporters were told that Subban wouldn’t be talking.

Yet media from all over the world continued to stand around Subban’s stall, waiting to talk to a player that Predators Director of Communications Kevin Wilson said three times wouldn’t be available. Perhaps trying to will him into existence. Officials from the NHL attempted to intervene and have Subban made available, but were denied by the Predators.

The surreal “sit-in” lasted about 20 minutes. Finally, Wilson announced that the team was going to have a meeting and the media would have to clear the room.

Now, it’s a well-known fact that nobody cares about the media’s problems. But this isn’t about the media’s problems. This about Subban, a guy who loves to talk, who apparently isn’t being allowed to talk.

The consensus is that the Predators don’t want him chattering about Sidney Crosby‘s breath, or anything else that may prove counterproductive. The Preds are coming off a 6-0 loss, their worst game of the playoffs, and one that Crosby dominated from the start. Lose tonight and the Penguins will hoist the Stanley Cup for a second straight year.

Related: P.K. Subban hypes biggest game of his ‘life,’ gives Listerine a plug

Cogliano: No extension talks with Ducks, expansion draft ‘could be weird’

By Mike HalfordJun 11, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

Andrew Cogliano‘s in a bit of an odd position with the expansion draft just days away.

And he knows it.

“It could be weird,” Cogliano said of his situation, per the O.C. Register. “I haven’t talked to Bob [Murray, Ducks GM] and I don’t think he’s said anything on that.”

Cogliano, who turns 30 this week, has one year left on a four-year, $12 million deal with a $3 million average annual cap hit. It’s a decent value figure for a guy that never misses games — 786 in a row, the NHL’s longest active ironman streak — scores fairly consistently, and is regarded as a good defensive forward.

Those reasons are why Anaheim would probably like to keep him.

But it might not be feasible.

Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry, and Ryan Kesler all have NMCs and thereby require protection. What’s more, and the Ducks won’t want to expose Rickard Rakell or Jakob Silfverberg.

Then there’s the back end, where the club has a myriad of assets.

If the Ducks decide to protect seven forwards and three defensemen, the blue line will definitely be worth watching. Hampus Lindholm will be protected for sure, and Shea Theodore and Brandon Montour are each exempt. But that only leaves two spots for Sami Vatanen, Kevin Bieksa, Cam Fowler, and Josh Manson. So Murray could go with eight skaters, regardless of position.

Whatever the case, the possibility of Cogliano being exposed is out there. It’s also somewhat telling he’s had no discussions with Murray about a contract extension.