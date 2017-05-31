Report: Sabres interviewed Boughner for head coaching gig

By Mike HalfordMay 31, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

San Jose assistant coach Bob Boughner is a wanted man.

Having already been linked to the vacant head coaching gig in Florida, Boughner has reportedly also interviewed for the head coaching job in Buffalo, per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Boughner, 46, has a fairly impressive resume. After a lengthy pro career, he immediately transitioned to the coaching side with OHL Windsor, capturing a pair of Memorial Cups. From there, he spent a year as Scott Arniel’s assistant in Columbus before returning to junior, then moved back to the NHL as Peter DeBoer’s assistant in San Jose in 2015.

Appearing in over 600 NHL games as a rugged defenseman, Boughner has worked primarily with the Sharks’ blueline and penalty kill. He’s been praised by a number of the club’s rearguards, including Brent Burns, while veteran Paul Martin said Boughner “definitely has the pedigree” to become a head coach.

That he’s in contention for the Buffalo gig shouldn’t be a surprise.

Boughner spent three years playing with the Sabres — helping them advance to the Eastern Conference final in 1998 — and was a former teammate of new GM Jason Botterill (with the Calgary organization from ’00-02).

Recently, Boughner expressed serious interest in becoming a head coach.

“I’m ready,” Boughner told WindsorEssexTV. “I’m definitely ready and I want to get my own team.”

Caps GM wants Ovechkin to change offseason training

By Jason BroughMay 31, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

Alex Ovechkin won’t be traded. (Yet.) And he’ll still be the captain of the Washington Capitals next season.

But that doesn’t mean everything will stay the same for the Great Eight. After a “down year,” in the words of general manager Brian MacLellan, the 31-year-old winger needs to change his training habits.

“For him moving forward, he’s getting into the low 30s and he’s going to have to think of ways that he can evolve into a player that still has a major impact on the game,” MacLellan said, per CSN Mid-Atlantic. “The game is getting faster. He’s going to have to train in a different way, a more speed way than a power way. He’s going to have to make adjustments to stay relative in the game.”

Ovechkin had 33 goals in 2016-17, but only 16 of them were at even strength. That was by far the lowest total of his NHL career, not counting the lockout-shortened 2013 season.

“Five-on-five goals is going to be the key for him, how much he can create 5-on-5,” MacLellan added. “He’s going to have to make adjustments in the way he approaches the game in the offseason to get to that point where he can score 5-on-5 goals.”

Talks continue with pending UFA Miller, but Markstrom is Canucks No. 1 goalie … eventually

By Cam TuckerMay 31, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

The Canucks finally made the definitive statement last month that they are, in fact, rebuilding.

On Tuesday, another proclamation, this time from general manager Jim Benning: Jacob Markstrom will be the team’s starting goaltender.

Benning, in conversation with Pierre LeBrun of TSN, again admitted that he continues to talk with Ryan Miller‘s camp. Miller turns 37 years of age on July 17, and is a pending unrestricted free agent, having spent the last three seasons in Vancouver. The last two have certainly been difficult, with the team plummeting near the bottom of the NHL’s overall standings.

“We’re in conversations with [Miller’s] agent and with him,” Benning told TSN.

“Jacob Markstrom’s going to be our No. 1 goalie going forward. We feel like Ryan — he had a really good year last year, and he can help Jacob in that transition to being the No. 1 guy. We feel with where we’re at, we need good goaltending every night to be competitive with these young players up front.”

Oh, wait a minute. . .

This past season, Miller was actually pretty good considering how bad the team in front of him was, as they went through a rapid fall that culminated in the Canucks trading away veterans Alex Burrows and Jannik Hansen for talented forward prospects Nikolay Goldobin and Jonathan Dahlen.

In a bid to keep the Canucks — as they further the transition of younger players into their roster — “competitive,” Benning has expressed his interest in keeping Miller in Vancouver. However, that same transition will continue in goal. Markstrom, who is about to enter the first year of his three-year, $11 million extension, played only 26 games last season, with a .910 save percentage, and eventually had to undergo knee surgery.

Goalie prospect Thatcher Demko saw improvements as his rookie AHL season continued, and he could be the future in net for Vancouver. At 27, the need to get Markstrom more playing time was a hot topic of conversation during the season in Vancouver.

It appears the Canucks are finally going to allow him that opportunity.

At some point.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Wednesday, May 31

By Joey AlfieriMay 31, 2017, 9:21 AM EDT

We were treated to a wacky Game 1 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators. The Pens built up a 3-0 lead, but they watched it evaporate. Still, Pittsburgh was able to hang on for the win.

We’ll see what Game 2 has in store for us.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 1-0)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Pittsburgh’s 5-3 win in Game 1

PHT Morning Skate: Some of the weirdest superstitions in hockey

By Joey AlfieriMay 31, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Have you ever wondered what an expansion team’s odds of winning the Stanley Cup are? Well, you don’t have to wonder anymore. Westgate Superbook has the Vegas Golden Knights at 200-1 odds of winning Lord Stanley in 2018. That’s probably not a bet I’d take. (The Score)

–This Predators fan thought it would be a good idea to sneak a catfish into PPG Paints Arena. Unfortunately for him, after he threw it onto the ice, he was charged with disorderly conduct. In case you’re interested in such a thing, here are the 10 steps this fan took to get the catfish into the building. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

–The Preds played pretty well in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, but they still lost. The Hockey News looks at the reasons they shouldn’t be worried about how Game 1 went for them. “So there’s obviously reason for optimism after erasing a 3-0 lead and holding hockey’s top offensive team shotless for roughly two periods. There’s a strong case to be made Nashville was the superior team in Game 1.” (The Hockey News)

–Both Nashville and Pittsburgh are playing without key contributors (the Predators are without Ryan Johansen, while the Pens are without Kris Letang). So Sportsnet’s Luke Fox asks whether or not it’s time for the NHL to reconsider their 82-game regular season. (Sportsnet)

–Most NHL players are known for being superstitious, but some of the greatest players of all-time had some strange ones. Wayne Gretzky put his equipment on a very specific way every time he suited up, while Sidney Crosby refuses to talk to his mom or sister on game day. You can check out some of the strangest superstitions in hockey by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Peter Laviolette is coaching in the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in his career. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, he’s done it with three different teams (Carolina, Philadelphia and Nashville). Some of his former players look back at what makes him such a good bench boss. Former Flyer Daniel Briere says: “He’s so good at making you believe that, for one game, you can beat anyone on any given night. There were many speeches he gave when I would leave the room with goosebumps all over my body. I wanted to go out and rip the hinges off the door to get on the ice. Even though I wasn’t a physical guy, his speeches made me want to play so hard.” (ESPN)