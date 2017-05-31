Report: Sabres interviewed Boughner for head coaching gig

San Jose assistant coach Bob Boughner is a wanted man.
Having already been linked to the vacant head coaching gig in Florida, Boughner has reportedly also interviewed for the head coaching job in Buffalo, per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.
Boughner, 46, has a fairly impressive resume. After a lengthy pro career, he immediately transitioned to the coaching side with OHL Windsor, capturing a pair of Memorial Cups. From there, he spent a year as Scott Arniel’s assistant in Columbus before returning to junior, then moved back to the NHL as Peter DeBoer’s assistant in San Jose in 2015.
Appearing in over 600 NHL games as a rugged defenseman, Boughner has worked primarily with the Sharks’ blueline and penalty kill. He’s been praised by a number of the club’s rearguards, including Brent Burns, while veteran Paul Martin said Boughner “definitely has the pedigree” to become a head coach.
That he’s in contention for the Buffalo gig shouldn’t be a surprise.
Boughner spent three years playing with the Sabres — helping them advance to the Eastern Conference final in 1998 — and was a former teammate of new GM Jason Botterill (with the Calgary organization from ’00-02).
Recently, Boughner expressed serious interest in becoming a head coach.
“I’m ready,” Boughner told WindsorEssexTV. “I’m definitely ready and I want to get my own team.”