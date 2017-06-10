Getty

Report: Panthers closing in on Boughner as next head coach

Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJun 10, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT

It seems as if the Florida Panthers’ coaching search is on the verge of coming to an end.

According to a report from TSN’s Bob McKenzie on Saturday morning, the Panthers are closing in on a deal (“barring any last minute hiccups”) to make Bob Boughner the team’s next head coach.

Boughner, 46, was most recently an assistant coach on Peter DeBoer’s staff with the San Jose Sharks. Prior to joining the Sharks Boughner was a successful head coach in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires where he helped guide the team to a pair of Memorial Cup championships and was twice named the league’s coach of the year.

He would be the 15th coach in Panthers team history, and the 12th since 2000.

Before beginning his coaching career Boughner spent nine years in the NHL as a defenseman, playing in 630 regular season games as a member of the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Carolina Hurricanes.

If the Panthers end up completing the deal with Boughner it would leave the Sabres as the only team in the NHL with a head coaching vacancy. Some of the names connected to that job have included Nashville Predators assistant coach Phil Housley, former Philadelphia Flyers coach Craig Berube and current Penguins assistant coach Rick Tocchet.

The Penguins’ defense finally played fast in Game 5

Getty
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 10, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Ron Hainsey avoiding a big hit and carrying the puck from end to end isn’t what the Pittsburgh Penguins ask of him or any other defenseman not named Kris Letang.

Out long term after neck surgery, Letang isn’t a part of this run, but a key adjustment by Hainsey and the other defensemen in the Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators is a major reason why Pittsburgh is one victory away from a second consecutive championship.

For the first four games of the series — even the two they won — the Penguins struggled to hold onto the puck and drive play, something that changed in a 6-0 blowout in Game 5.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel played a role in finishing, but it all started from the back end with a style of play that emulates Letang.

“One thing we got going early on was we kind of broke the puck out as a group together,” Hainsey said. “We had good communication in our zone working the puck out quick and with speed.

“If we can get our forwards the puck early in shifts when they got a lot of energy and before they have to stop and play defense, they’re some of the best forwards in the world. They can make some stuff happen out there.”

When the Penguins talk about “playing fast,” this is what they mean. It’s not about blazing speed, though they have some of that, but about moving the puck quickly and forcing even the stingiest of defensive opponents to get back on their heels.

Read more: The Penguins played great defense their own way

The Penguins’ unheralded defense of Trevor Daley, Justin Schultz, Olli Maatta, Brian Dumoulin, Ian Cole and Hainsey lacks the No. 1 anchor present on every Cup winner over the past decade.

Coach Mike Sullivan pointed to Pittsburgh’s transition game and up-ice speed as an area that could improve in the series.

Tweaks made by Sullivan and assistant coach Jacques Martin got the best out of that blue line Thursday with two goals and three assists.

“I thought (Game 5) might have been their best night as a group of six,” Sullivan said on a conference call Friday. “They doing all the little things, I think, that don’t necessarily show up on the score sheet, or you can’t necessarily quantify in a statistic, but those little things add up to helping a team win games.”

Breaking the puck out of the defensive zone is what Sullivan wants from his defensemen, along with blocking shots and defending. Crosby, Malkin, Kessel and those other skilled forwards can’t do anything without the puck.

So the goal was simple: Get it to them quickly.

“We just played simple, moved the puck up quick and our forwards did a good job of using their speed and playing down low, hanging on to pucks,” Schultz said. We were “just trying to move it up to our forwards and play the way we’ve been playing all year.”

It’s not the way the Penguins were playing in the first four games of the series as Nashville negated their speed and controlled the neutral zone. That’s a big reason why the Predators had 123 shots to the Penguins’ 91.

It was all even in Game 5, which didn’t go unnoticed to Peter Laviolette as far as differences in play.

“Speed would be one of it,” Laviolette said. “They were quicker. We’ll look to make those adjustments (in practice). But we’ve got to play a better game.”

The Penguins played almost the perfect tactical game to take a 3-2 lead in the series, which is why Hainsey said they’d be in good shape if they could replicate that performance in Game 6 Sunday in Nashville. That’ll take another team effort from the defense.

“We know we’re no Kris Letangs back here,” Schultz said. “We’re just trying to each step up a little bit and it’s been working so far. We’ve got to get one more win.”

Related: Preds looking forward to next chapter of Stanley Cup Finalv

Williams meets with Caps GM, will meet again

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJun 10, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT

Perhaps Justin Williams‘ return to Washington is more likely than first thought.

Williams, an unrestricted free agent come July 1, looked like he’d head to market after the Caps crashed out of the playoffs. He turns 36 this fall and, given GM Brian MacLellan has a number of other important signings this summer, many though bringing Williams back would be difficult.

But maybe not.

Per CSN Mid-Atlantic, Williams has already met with MacLellan this offseason, and the pair will soon meet again.

The timing of these meetings is curious. Following the aforementioned playoff exit, Williams said he’d like to be back with the Caps but suggested any sort of negotiation would happen well down the road.

“Saying something doesn’t mean it’s just going to happen,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of things that go into the offseason here, which I’m sure is not going to be too quiet.

“So there’s a lot of factors that go into everything, and I’ll probably have a clearer picture in a couple of months.”

Williams just wrapped a two-year, $6.5 million deal with a $3.25M average annual cap hit. It’s fair to say he was good value for the money. He finished 24 goals and 48 points in 80 games, and that that goal total was his highest since 2006-07, when he potted 33 in Carolina.

Given his scoring ability and vast postseason experience — three Stanley Cups, and a Conn Smythe — Williams could probably score a nice deal in free agency, possibly from a team on the cusp of contending that wants to add experience.

That said, the dollars might not be out there. It’s possible the NHL has a flat salary cap for next season, which could limit summer spending across the league. And the Caps could decide that retaining Williams might be more feasible than, say, trying to re-up with T.J. Oshie, who is five years younger and likely looking for a longer-term deal.

Predators looking forward to next chapter of Stanley Cup Final

Getty
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughJun 10, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — If there’s one thing we should’ve learned by now, it’s that momentum doesn’t exist game to game in the playoffs

Recall the second round when the Washington Capitals seemed to have taken control of their series with Pittsburgh, only for the Penguins to come up with their best effort in Game 7 at Verizon Center.

That same round, the Oilers smoked the Ducks, 7-1, to force a seventh game, after which Edmonton coach Todd McLellan warned: “Momentum reestablishes itself in every game. There is no carryover.”

The Oilers then lost Game 7 in Anaheim.

Which brings us to the Stanley Cup Final. Some will say the Penguins have the momentum going into Sunday’s Game 6 at Bridgestone Arena. After all, the defending champs blasted Nashville, 6-0, in Game 5. How can the Predators recover from that?

That was essentially the question for Preds head coach Peter Laviolette.

“You know, the thing about the playoffs, if we win Games 3 and 4, then for sure we’re going to win Game 5, right?” said Laviolette. “And it just doesn’t work that way in the playoffs. You know, every game is its own chapter. It’s its own slice of the pie, and you’ve got to go out and fight for that slice every day and be ready to write that chapter. Last chapter doesn’t have anything to do with it.”

To stay alive, the Preds will need to reestablish the forecheck that was so effective the first four games of the series. In Game 5, the Penguins’ defense was able to move the puck a lot faster and with fewer turnovers, fewer regroups.

It showed in the result.

“If we can get our forwards the puck early in shifts when they got a lot of energy and before they have to stop and play defense, they’re some of the best forwards in the world,” said Pittsburgh d-man Ron Hainsey, per the Associated Press. “They can make some stuff happen out there.”

Read more: An eventful night for Sidney Crosby

Back in Music City, the crowd should help the Preds find the energy to win more races and battles.

Desperation should help, too.

“We don’t like the way we played (in Game 5),” said Laviolette. “We’re all ready to own that. We’re ready to admit that, and we’re ready to move forward from it.”

Related: Preds have responded well to defeats in these playoffs

Former Caps forward Khristich has a head coaching job in Scotland

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJun 10, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

Dmitri Khristich, a long-time member of the Washington Capitals and a two-time All-Star in the NHL, is taking his hockey career to Scotland where he will have a head coaching job this upcoming season.

The Edinburgh Capitals of the Elite Ice Hockey League in Scotland announced on Friday that Khristich will be taking over as the team’s newest coach.

“When the opportunity arose to sign someone with Dmitri Khristich’s pedigree, it was an easy decision to make,” said Edinburgh general manager Scott Neil. “He will bring not only a wealth of experience playing at the top level of the game where he was one of the best players in the world during his era, but also coaching experience at International level and in one of the top leagues in the world, the KHL . Dmitri and I spoke at length about our views on how to drive the club forward, and I’m looking forward to working with him over the coming months. It’s an exciting time for the Capitals.”

He is taking over a team that has not made the league’s playoffs in four consecutive seasons.

Khristich’s coaching experience includes time with the Ukranian national team during the 2010 World Championships and Winter Olympic qualifying tournament, as well as some time in the KHL as an assistant.

During his playing career in the NHL Khristich appeared in 811 games over 12 seasons with the Capitals, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He spent the bulk of his career in Washington (over two different stops) where he played his best hockey.

He scored 259 goals and recorded 337 assists in the NHL.