Getty

BREAKING: Sabres clean house, fire Murray and Bylsma

13 Comments
By Mike HalfordApr 20, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT

Capping off a tumultuous week filled with reports of internal dysfunction and animosity, the Sabres have made sweeping changes.

GM Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma have been fired, the team announced on Thursday. The news comes just one day after a report from WGR radio in Buffalo claimed star sophomore Jack Eichel, who’s eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1, wouldn’t ink if Bylsma was still the club’s head coach.

“After reviewing the past season and looking at the future of our organization, Kim and I have decided to relieve General Manager Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma of their duties,” owner Terry Pegula said in a release. “We want to thank Tim and Dan for their hard work and efforts that they have put in during their tenures with the club.

“We wish them luck. We have begun the process to fill these positions immediately.”

Murray was brought aboard as GM in 2014, taking over from longtime executive Darcy Regier. After nearly one year on the job, Murray fired head coach Ted Nolan and replaced him with Bylsma, who’d previously led Pittsburgh to the Stanley Cup in 2009.

Bylsma went 68-73-23 over his two years in charge of the Sabres, but was roundly criticized this year for regressing. Buffalo went from 35 wins and 81 points in his first season to 33 and 78 in his second, and there were reports of discord within the dressing room.

At his end-of-year media availability, Murray dropped his now-infamous ‘coffee’ line about Bylsma.

“The video that they do and the preparation is exhausting,” Murray explained. “I do have an opinion, and think that sometimes maybe they’re stuck in that room preparing and working hard, but maybe they can put a coffee in their hand once in a while and do two hours of video instead of three, and get out and get to know our players and talk to our players.

“It’s about coaching individuals a little more and coaching system a little less. That’s my opinion and I believe that’s the right way.”

Murray’s tenure as GM was marked by some of the worst seasons in franchise history, all designed for a massive rebuild. While the plan worked on some fronts — Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Alex Nylander were all acquired in the draft — Murray’s roster was incomplete, especially on the back end. That resulted in Buffalo lagging behind Toronto in the rebuild race, which was visibly frustrating for all involved.

Murray also pulled off some massive trades during his time as GM. Ryan O'Reilly was acquired in a blockbuster move with Colorado, and Evander Kane was pried out of Winnipeg. Both have put forth some good campaigns for the Sabres, yet haven’t been able to pull the team far enough out of the Eastern Conference basement.

More to follow…

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Thursday

Getty
2 Comments
By Joey AlfieriApr 20, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks became the first team to advance the second round with their sweep of the Flames last night, and the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators will look to join them. The Rangers and Canadiens, and the Sharks and Oilers will also look to take a 3-2 advantage in their respective series.

Here’s what you need to know:

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NHL Network (Stream online here)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

‘I want to be here for a long time’: Eichel says he isn’t interested in leaving Buffalo

Getty
7 Comments
By Joey AlfieriApr 20, 2017, 9:29 AM EDT

On Wednesday, a report surfaced suggesting that Jack Eichel wasn’t going to sign a contract extension with Buffalo if Dan Bylsma was still the head coach.

Later on in the day, Eichel’s agent, Peter Fish, told the Buffalo News that the report was completely false. Now, it’s Eichel’s turn to give his version of the story.

In a Q&A with the Buffalo News, Eichel denied that he felt the way the original report suggested.

“I think a lot of things have been written today about me and about things that are not true, to be honest with you,” said Eichel. “Reading some of these things, I was a little bit bombarded this morning with a lot of articles that I think are pretty inaccurate. I’m just reading things in the last few days that are a little bit out of whack and not true.”

He admitted that he could have handled his post-season press conference a little better, but he’s still a 20-year-old figuring out life as an NHLer. When your first two seasons end without you making the playoffs, the frustration can definitely get to you.

As frustrating as 2016-17 may have been for him, Eichel wanted to make sure everyone in the hockey world knew that he remains committed to the organization and the city of Buffalo long-term.

“I want to be here for a long time. That’s the way I look at it. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I don’t want anybody to think that I want to be somewhere else. I want to be here, and I want to help this team win in any way that I can do that. I just want all the people there to know that.”

Nikita Tryamkin has apparently left the Canucks and returned to the KHL (Updated)

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT

After one full season in Vancouver, it appears towering defenseman Nikita Tryamkin is headed back to Russia.

The KHL reported Thursday morning that Tryamkin has returned to Yekaterinburg Automobilist, where he played prior to joining the Canucks toward the end of the 2015-16 season.

The Canucks selected the six-foot-seven-inch, 265-pound Tryamkin in the third round of the 2014 draft.

Given his size and at times ferocious play, he was becoming a fan favorite in Vancouver while showing potential he could perhaps one day be a top-four defenseman.

He was at the end of a two-year contract with an annual cap hit of $925,000. This season, he played in 66 games, scoring twice with nine points. He also averaged 16:44 of ice time, which was seventh among Canucks defensemen.

At this point, there are more questions than answers when it comes to why, exactly, Tryamkin made this decision. But it appears the ice time he received this past season — under former coach Willie Desjardins — is one of the reasons for his departure.

“Getting decent playing time. But not for 12 minutes in the game to come out. This I do not want,” said Tryamkin, according to a Google translation from The Province.

“I have experienced these feelings. When you do, I would not get pleasure from the game and (instead) just sit, look and realize that there’s nothing you can do.”

This news comes just hours after the Canucks revealed forward Brendan Gaunce will have shoulder surgery, with a potential recovery time reported to be four to six months.

Canucks’ Gaunce to have shoulder surgery, reported timeline could be 4-6 months

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

After missing the final month of the regular season with a shoulder injury, Canucks forward Brendan Gaunce will undergo surgery Thursday, the club announced.

“Brendan sustained a shoulder injury in March and has been working closely with our medical team,” said GM Jim Benning in a statement.

“After a period of rehabilitation and observation, Brendan and our medical team have deemed, that based on his response to treatment, the best course of action is to undergo surgery for injury management and preparation for next season.”

Gaunce, 23, last played on March 9. In 57 games, he recorded five assists, going the entire season without scoring a goal. To his credit, he did have the highest Corsi For rating (51.3 per cent) among Canucks players with 400 minutes or more at five-on-five.

The Canucks didn’t announce a timeline for recovery, but it appears to be lengthy, according to Ben Kuzma of The Province newspaper.

From The Province:

That procedure will be performed Thursday in Vancouver and depending on severity of the tear, the 23-year-old centre-turned-winger could be sidelined from four to six months. Professional athletes recover quicker and the best prognosis for Gaunce would be a four-month recovery window and then ramping up his training and skating a month before main camp in Vancouver.

Gaunce is a pending restricted free agent, at the end of his entry-level contract that has an annual cap hit of just over $863,000.

It’s been widely reported in Vancouver that Gaunce could be a potential target for the Vegas Golden Knights in June’s expansion draft, although this development — and the reported timeline — could make him a less desirable option.