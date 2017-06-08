VIDEO: Crosby-Subban feud heats up with ankle lock, head punches

PITTSBURGH — It seems that Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban are not getting along very well this series.

After a bizarre back-and-forth about bad breath and mouthwash earlier in the series, things turned a little bit more physical in the first period of Game 5 on Thursday night when the two superstars became tangled up behind the net and got into a wrestling match on the ice, complete with Crosby repeatedly shoving Subban’s head into the ice.

You can see it in the video above.

The altercation went on for an extended period of time (with a referee keeping close watch right over top of them) before both players were eventually assessed two-minute minors for … holding.

Give Crosby’s response to Subban’s bad breath comment (“he just likes the attention”) as well this little situation here it is pretty clear he is not the biggest fan of Subban on the ice. The feeling is probably mutual. Subban also had a run-in with Evgeni Malkin in Game 2 when he got into a fight with him.

The Penguins capitalized on the ensuing four-on-four situation when Malkin scored his 10th goal of the playoffs to give his team a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette seemed to be irate on the bench following Malkin’s goal, most likely because he wanted Crosby to get the extra penalty instead of keeping things even.