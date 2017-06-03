Subban talks guarantee, then says Crosby accused him of bad breath

NASHVILLE — With two days between Games 2 and 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, much was made of P.K. Subban‘s so-called guarantee that the Predators would beat the Penguins Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

The media loves fodder like that — especially when it comes from an opinionated and polarizing player like Subban. Because let’s face it, hockey players don’t always say the most interesting stuff.

In reality, Subban was only saying that the Preds were still a confident bunch, that they hadn’t lost hope after two losses in Pittsburgh. He expected them to win at home, where the crowd would be nuts, so he said they would. It was hardly Joe Namath guaranteeing one of the most famous upsets in sports history. Nashville was actually favored to win the game.

Well, the Predators delivered in a big way, trouncing the Penguins, 5-1 in Music City. Pittsburgh now leads the series, 2-1.

“I felt we played some really good hockey in Pittsburgh in the first two games,” Subban said. “We didn’t get the bounces that we wanted. They found ways to win games.”

He was asked about the guarantee.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what was said before the game,” he replied. “The game’s over. We won, and now we’re going to look forward to Game 4.”

And now the media can talk about another Subban remark, this one about some chirping he received from Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

“Usually when guys chirp after or during a game, it’s usually about your game or something personal,” Subban said, “but he went on to tell me that my breath smelled bad. I really don’t understand why, because I used Listerine before the game. I thought my breath smelled great. At the end of the day, we’re just going to take the win and move on.”

Game 4 goes Monday.