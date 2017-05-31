‘We’re going to win the next game,’ says Subban

Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 31, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Consecutive losses to start the Stanley Cup Final hasn’t shaken P.K. Subban‘s confidence.

“The focus shifts to, ‘we don’t lose in our building,'” Subban said in the aftermath of a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 2 on Wednesday night. “We’re going back home, we’re going to win the next game. Then, we’ll go from there.”

The remarks came after an eventful evening. Subban played 24:33, blocked a team-high three shots, was the only Preds d-man not to finish with a negative rating and, in something of a stunner, dropped the gloves with Evgeni Malkin late in the third period.

As such, some might chalk Subban’s comments up to raw emotions spilling over to the postgame scrum. But he insisted the moment wasn’t getting the best of him, or the Preds.

“There’s no frustration. We’re learning,” he explained. “We’ve got guys in here that are learning. We’re gonna learn from those two games, and there’s not one ounce of doubt in this locker room.

“We’re going to learn from our mistakes, and we’re going to get better. And like I said, we’ll be ready to play next game.”

And hey, Subban does have reasons to be confident.

Nashville has been terrific at home this postseason, going 7-1 — with the lone loss coming in overtime to Anaheim in the Western Conference Final. Bridgestone Arena has become one of the most raucous rinks in the NHL, and Preds fans have provided the team with incredible energy and excitement throughout this run.

It’s something head coach Peter Laviolette alluded to in his postgame remarks.

“Our building is great, the atmosphere is great,” Laviolette said. “There’s going to be a lot of energy in the building. We’re happy to get home. Our home building’s been a good place for us.”

On Saturday, it’s going to have to be.

Rinne: ‘You just have to bury these two games and move ahead’

Leave a comment
By Jason BroughJun 1, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — He came into the Stanley Cup Final as the Conn Smythe Trophy favorite.

But Pekka Rinne isn’t the favorite anymore. If anything, his struggles the past two games — Wednesday night in particular — are the single biggest reason the Predators are going back to Nashville trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-0.

Rinne allowed four goals on 25 shots in Game 2, a 4-1 Nashville loss. The first goal, Jake Guentzel slipped the puck past Rinne, who normally would’ve been able to seal the side of the net. The second goal, coming just 10 seconds into the third, Rinne kicked out a juicy rebound to Guentzel, who fired it home to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead.

Then, moments after the Predators’ second own goal in as many games, Evgeni Malkin ended Rinne’s night with a top-shelf snipe. Backup Juuse Saros came in at the 3:28 mark of the third, making his first appearance of the playoffs. By that point, the game was all but over.

“I felt we played a strong game, created a lot of chances, the first two periods especially,” Rinne said afterwards. “Come the third period, a quick goal. After that, two odd-man rushes in a row.”

This is not the first time the Penguins have made a well-regarded goalie look bad this postseason. They did it to Vezina Trophy favorite Sergei Bobrovsky in the first round. They did it to the reigning Vezina winner, Braden Holtby, in the second round. Pittsburgh is an opportunistic team with the talent to convert on its chances.

In the dressing room after Game 2, Rinne’s teammates took their share of the responsibility for the result.

“It’s not his fault by any means,” said captain Mike Fisher. “We need to be better in front of him.”

“He’s been unbelievable for us in the playoffs. We wouldn’t be here without him,” said defenseman Roman Josi, whose failed pinch at the start of the third period led to Guentzel’s game-winner. “We’ve got to do a much better job in front of him.”

Head coach Peter Laviolette sang a similar tune.

“Pekka’s been terrific through these entire playoffs,” said Laviolette. “I think there’s things that we can do better. All three goals in the third period, we could’ve done something better. I believe all of them were odd-man rushes.”

Still, Rinne had been so good the first three rounds. He was 12-4 with a .945 save percentage entering the Cup final. His teammates were calling him the backbone of the Preds.

Against the Penguins, it’s been such a different story. The defending champs have eight goals on just 36 shots against Rinne. That’s a save percentage of .778.

“You have to put it behind you,” said Rinne. “I treat this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I played a long time for the first time having a chance to play for the Cup. You just have to bury these two games and move ahead.”

Game 3 goes Saturday in Nashville.

Guentzel sparks huge third period as Pens whip Preds in Game 2

27 Comments
By Mike HalfordMay 31, 2017, 11:18 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Things were going pretty well for Nashville through 40 minutes on Wednesday night.

Then, the final 20 happened.

In a stunning surge — or collapse, depending where your allegiances lie — the Pittsburgh Penguins exploded for three goals in the first 3:28 of the third period to beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Jake Guentzel played the hero, scoring Pittsburgh’s opening goal before adding the eventual game-winner 10 seconds into the final frame. The GWG was also was the fastest goal to start a period in Penguins playoff history.

Scott Wilson and Evgeni Malkin also found the back of the net, the latter chasing beleaguered Preds netminder Pekka Rinne from the game. Rinne has now surrendered eight goals on 36 shots in the Cup Final, giving him a ghastly .777 save percentage — and giving the Predators some major questions in net as the series shifts back to Nashville.

One of the guys primarily responsible for Rinne’s struggles?

Guentzel.

The 22-year-old rookie has three of those aforementioned eight goals, and continues to etch his name into the history books. With 12 goals this postseason, he now ranks second all-time in goals by a rookie in a single playoff, two back of Dino Ciccarelli’s 14 in 1981. He also set an American-born rookie record for goals and points (19), surpassing the mark Joe Mullen hit 35 years ago.

What’s crazy about Guentzel is that he’s scored those three goals on just four shots. It’s very emblematic of Pittsburgh’s offensive output thus far.

The Penguins have been extremely opportunistic this series, a trend that’s been on display all postseason long. Tonight marked the 15th time in 21 games they’ve been outshot, but it’s hardly been an issue, something head coach Mike Sullivan alluded to after a Game 1 victory in which they scored five times on just 12 shots.

“I think our team has an ability to win games different ways,” said Sullivan. “I think one of the strengths of this team is the quick strike-ability. We can be opportunistic. When we get high-quality chances, we have some people that can finish.”

In many ways, Game 2 was like Game 1. The Preds out-shot the Pens and, for long stretches, out-possessed them. There was a disallowed goal due to a successful offside challenge — though it was Pittsburgh that had a tally wiped out this time, with Nashville doing the wiping — and there was another short, furious burst of scoring.

In the series opener, the Pens scored three times in 4:11 in the opening period. They did it even faster tonight.

The Preds are hoping most, if not all, of these trends will cease to continue on Saturday, when the series shifts to Bridgestone. They can take confidence from their great home record these playoffs — 7-1 in Nashville, with no regulation losses — and the old adage that no series truly begins until a home team loses.

That said, home ice won’t mean a thing if the Penguins continue to be as opportunistic as they’ve been.

Or if Rinne continues to struggle like he has.

Notes…

Matt Murray had a terrific night in goal, stopping 33 of 34 shots… P.K. Subban and Evgeni Malkin engaged in a rare fight late in the third period, as frustrations boiled over… Pontus Aberg provided one of the few Nashville highlights on the night, with his terrific solo goal in the first period…Teams winning Game 2 have gone on to hoist the Stanley Cup 74 percent of the time since the final went to the best-of-seven format in 1939 (57-of-77 series), but only at a 50 pecent clip over the past eight years (4-4).

Video: Evgeni Malkin vs. P.K. Subban

3 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 31, 2017, 11:05 PM EDT

Sometimes you just have to let two angry players go, at least in hockey.

It’s probably a stretch to call P.K. Subban vs. Evgeni Malkin a full-fledged fight. Maybe “skirmish” would be a better word for it.

Whatever the case may be, you don’t see star players allow tensions to boil over in such a genuine way very often, so the above video is still quite the sight.

As much as it ended up being a “hugging match,” it’s interesting that officials allowed them to … well, hug it out. There’s no doubt that the Pittsburgh Penguins are getting the better of the Nashville Predators on the scoreboard, yet Malkin was held without a shot for the first two periods of Game 2, so you get the impression that the frustration wasn’t just on Subban’s end.

Update: After Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win, Subban provided another delightful quote, claiming that the fight began after Malkin said something P.K. didn’t like in Russian.

Hey, that time with Andrei Markov is coming in handy, sometimes in unexpected ways.

Rinne suffers nightmare stretch, gets chased by Penguins

43 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 31, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT

After giving up a shaky 1-0 goal in Game 2, there was already some concern about Pekka Rinne‘s confidence. Now it’s looking like a legitimate crisis.

The Nashville Predators are dominating the shot count again tonight, arguably to an even more obvious extent than Game 1. It hasn’t mattered, however, as Matt Murray‘s been splendid and the Pittsburgh Penguins are converting on most of their chances.

The third period of Game 2 shines an especially glaring light on that disparity.

The bleeding began when Jake Guentzel scored his second goal of Game 2. At that point, he had generated the Penguins’ last three goals.

The narrative changed from Guentzel being on fire to Rinne being ice-cold, however, as the Penguins blitzed the Predators during a surge that felt a lot like the first period of Game 1.

Guentzel’s goal came 10 seconds into the third. Scott Wilson then made it 3-1 at the 3:13 mark of the period. Just 15 seconds later, Evgeni Malkin converted on an odd-man rush to make it 4-1, and Peter Laviolette finally saw enough, pulling Rinne in favor of promising (but inexperienced) goalie Juuse Saros.

Nashville has the skill to make a push, but at the moment, much of the questions revolve around who should play in net in Game 3.

If it’s Rinne, he’ll need to prove that he can regain the Conn Smythe form that suddenly feels quite distant.