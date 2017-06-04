Getty

Crosby denies chirp, says Subban just ‘likes the attention’

By Jason BroughJun 4, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — There are always a few silly storylines in every Stanley Cup Final, and after three games of Predators-Penguins, we sure have a silly one in this series.

Amazingly, it doesn’t even involve a catfish.

Last night after Game 3, Predators defenseman P.K. Subban accused Penguins captain Sidney Crosby of telling Subban he had bad breath.

Now, some people hate these storylines and think they’re a complete waste of time. But many others enjoy them as a fun diversion, so this morning, Crosby was asked about it.

“Yeah, he made that up,” Crosby said. “I didn’t say that.”

So, is Subban just trying to get under his skin?

“That’s part of it,” said Crosby. “He likes the attention and things like that. If he wants to make stuff up, what can I do?”

This morning, Subban did not admit to making it up. He did, however, say he enjoyed playing against Crosby, and not just for the chirps.

“It’s always great playing against the world’s best players,” said Subban, “and he’s the world’s best player.”

From Calder Cup to Stanley Cup Final, Gaudreau’s had a wild ride

By Mike HalfordJun 4, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — Thirty-nine days ago, Frederick Gaudreau was having himself a pretty good postseason.

He opened with three goals and four points in his first three games, firing an impressive 14 shots on goal. He scored once at even strength, one shorthanded, and once on the power play.

A very solid playoffs.

But it was for the Milwaukee Admirals. In the Calder Cup playoffs.

Undrafted out of the Quebec League, Gaudreau’s spent most of his professional life in the AHL, emerging as a good scorer and skill guy. Then this spring, fate intervened. Injuries to Kevin Fiala and Ryan Johansen opened the door for Gaudreau to join the Preds, and get a realistic shot at minutes.

He made his NHL postseason debut in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, and has since seen both his role and impact grow steadily.

Gaudreau has two goals through the first three Cup Final games, including the game-winner in Saturday night’s 5-1 victory over the Pens. He also received his highest ice-time total of the playoffs, at 13:01.

To put that in perspective, James Neal played 14:33.

Which begs the questions: Who is this guy? And how is this happening?

“He came highly regarded from our minor league club,” Preds head coach Peter Laviolette said on Sunday. “[We were told] he’s a very, very smart two-way player that would not hurt us in any zone. He would be able to contribute inside the game.

“But the next part of that is making the step to the next level, to the National Hockey League. While a lot of these guys have come up from Milwaukee, he’s probably the least experienced of that group. He’s stepped in and done such a terrific job. He’s been able to play different positions on different lines for us, and he’s done it very well.”

Gaudreau, 24, had a brief taste of NHL life earlier this season. He made his big league debut and went on to appear in nine games for the Preds, most of them coming in December. After one final appearance in early January, he was reassigned to Milwaukee and spent the next four months there.

At times, the Stanley Cup playoffs must’ve felt a million miles away.

But as mentioned above, fate broke Gaudreau’s way. Johansen’s season-ending thigh injury left a significant hole down at center, forcing the likes of Colton Sissons and Calle Jarnkrok to shoulder a major load.

Gaudreau got the call based on his overall body of work, though one has to think Nashville brass was intrigued by his career-high offensive numbers — 25 goals and 48 points in just 66 games with the Admirals this season.

Laviolette said the club recognized what Gaudreau’s strengths were, and has encouraged him to play to them. Even if it means doing so against the likes of Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

“We just had some quick conversations about him and his game, talked to him just a little bit, told him to play his game and have fun,” Laviolette explained. “Enjoy the experience. Sometimes, if you think too much about a situation or the pressure of a situation, that can work against you.”

So far, so good for Gaudreau. He’s won over a number of folks in Nashville, Neal included.

“I think he’s surprising everybody how good he is,” Neal said. “He’s calm and collected. He’s a young kid, in a huge, crazy atmosphere, a huge time with the Cup Final.

“He’s done an unbelievable job.”

Tocchet would love another shot at a head coaching job

By Adam GretzJun 4, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

There are still two vacant head coaching jobs in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers still in need of a new bench boss, and it seems possible that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Rick Tocchet could be a potential candidate for at least one of them as he has been linked to several coaching vacancies this year.

In an interview with TSN’s Frank Seravalli on Saturday, Tocchet said that even though working on Mike Sullivan’s staff in Pittsburgh has been the most fun he has ever had coaching in the NHL, he would still like another opportunity to be a head coach in the NHL again.

“If a situation arises, I’d love a shot at it,” Tocchet told Seravalli. “Listen, there’s a lot of great coaches out there. Every year, it seems, there’s a flavor of the year coach – whether it’s a guy in the minors or an assistant that’s winning. I think I’m a good coach. I can work with anybody chemistry-wise. If it works out, it works out. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m lucky in the situation I’m in, this is the best job other than being a head coach, being with Mike and the Penguins.”

The obvious potential landing spot for Tocchet would seem to be the Buffalo job given who the Sabres hired — former Penguins assistant general manager Jason Botterill — to continue their rebuild.

Botterill has already talked about using Pittsburgh as a model for how to rebuild the Sabres, specifically their NHL-AHL relationship, and would like to hire a head coach with “presence” to make sure “the players understand the head coach is in control.”

Tocchet would certainly fit that description, and there is an obvious connection between him and the new front office.

His only head coaching experience in the NHL came during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons when he had an opportunity to work for what was at the time a completely dysfunctional Tampa Bay Lighting team. He replaced Barry Melrose just 16 games into the 2008-09 season and had one full season after that before being fired with a 53-69-26 record.

He remained out of coaching until the start of the 2014-15 season when he was hired by the Penguins to be an assistant. He remained with the team during the Mike Johnston-to-Mike Sullivan change during the 2015-16 season which ended with the Penguins winning the Stanley Cup.

Minimal arrests last night in Nashville

By Jason BroughJun 4, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

NASHVILLE — The crowd that descended Saturday evening to the area around Bridgestone Arena was estimated at more than 50,000.

The large majority of them were well-behaved.

But with all the excitement created by the Predators’ big win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, and what with all the visitors who come to Music City to party, a small handful of revelers weren’t at their best.

From The Tennessean, with info and quotes from Don Aaron and David Corman of the Nashville police:

With more than 100 police officers on the scene throughout the day, Aaron said there were only 11 arrests. Seven were for public intoxication, three people were arrested for dealing in counterfeit tickets and one person received a misdemeanor citation for flying a drone over this large crowd which is illegal. 

“If you look at a regular Friday or Saturday night that’s not too far off from what they normally experience,” Corman said. 

A few crowd-control changes will be made for Game 4 on Monday. If you’re going to be in the area, you may want to click on The Tennessean’s story to learn more.

With a win, the Predators can even the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece.

Report: Rangers, Leafs among several clubs to express Kovalchuk interest

By Mike HalfordJun 4, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT

Last week, Devils GM Ray Shero said Ilya Kovalchuk was driving the bus with regards to his potential NHL return.

Now, we’re learning where he might steer toward.

Per the New York Post, “more than a half dozen” teams have expressed interest in acquiring Kovalchuk via trade, with two of the league’s biggest markets — New York and Toronto — on the list.

Other known suitors include St. Louis (where Kovalchuk’s former teammate, Martin Brodeur, is the assistant GM) and San Jose (where Kovalchuk’s former coach, Peter DeBoer, is currently employed).

Toronto, of course, is the home of ex-Devils GM Lou Lamoriello, who brought Kovalchuk to New Jersey from Atlanta seven years ago, then signed him to a 15-year, $100 million extension.

Kovalchuk, who just turned 34 in April, hasn’t played in North America since his shock retirement in 2013. He left with 12 years and $77 million still remaining on that aforementioned monster deal, and has spent the last four campaigns with KHL powerhouse SKA Saint Petersburg.

In Russia, Kovalchuk remained an elite player. He’s actually coming off his most productive campaign with SKA, having racked up 32 goals and 78 points in 60 games.

To get him back in an NHL lineup won’t be a simple task. As TSN’s Bob McKenzie laid out here, the only way Kovalchuk could play somewhere other than New Jersey is if the Devils sign him first, then trade him.

But there’s also the real possibility he stays in the KHL, which would allow him the opportunity to represent Russia at the 2018 Olympics.