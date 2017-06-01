Getty

Report: Panthers may add Chris Pronger to front office

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

With that zany contract finally expiring, Chris Pronger could be a hot prospect for NHL front offices. Then again, he might not be on that “free agent market” for very long.

The Florida Panthers are in discussions to hire Pronger and have him work with GM Dale Tallon, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports.

As Dreger notes, Pronger has been working with the Department of Player Safety, which was a gig that helped fellow former star Brendan Shanahan develop as an executive. Working with Tallon could be quite the boon for Pronger.

The Panthers already announced that Shawn Thornton was moved to a business-related gig, so the Cats would boast arguably the most menacing group of suits if Pronger indeed joins the fold.

(Keep your head on a swivel at the water cooler, non-former-NHL players in the Panthers front office.)

Key dates for Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT

As turbulent as this postseason and the Stanley Cup Final might be, we might just look at this rush of great hockey as the calm before the storm. The NHL released an updated list of key dates for the Vegas Golden Knights’ expansion draft, and the short story is that it will be a wild couple of weeks.

The league revealed the windows of time for teams to ask players to waive various clauses in regards to the expansion draft. One of the bigger notes is that there will be a waiver and trade freeze from June 16-22.

Overall, the month of June is slated to be extremely busy for the league and its followers. Many of us won’t catch a breath until free agency slows down in early July.

Check out the full release below.

NEW YORK (June 1, 2017) – The National Hockey League released an updated critical dates calendar for the NHL Expansion Draft presented by T-Mobile, which will be held Wednesday, June 21, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (8 p.m. ET):

Monday, June 12 Deadline for Clubs to request that a Player “waive” his “No Move” clause for purposes of Expansion Draft (5 p.m. ET) (with the exception of Nashville and Pittsburgh, whose Deadline will be the later of: (i) 5 p.m. ET on June 12; or (ii) 5 p.m. ET on the day following the last day of the Stanley Cup Final).

Wednesday, June 14 Last possible day of 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

Thursday, June 15 First Buy-Out Period begins.

Deadline for Clubs to ask Players with “No Move” clauses whether they want to be placed on Waivers for purposes of Buy-Outs prior to Expansion Draft (11:59 am ET).

Friday, June 16 Last day to place Player on Waivers prior to Expansion Draft Trade/Waiver Freeze (12 p.m. ET).

Deadline for Players to agree to “waive” their “No Move” clauses for purposes of Expansion Draft (5 p.m. ET).

Saturday, June 17 Commencement of the Expansion Draft Trade/Waiver Freeze for all NHL Clubs with exception of the Expansion Club (3 p.m. ET).

Commencement of Expansion Draft Signing Moratorium on NHL SPCs for all NHL Clubs with exception of the Expansion Club (3 p.m. ET).

Deadline for each Club to simultaneously submit its Protection List to Central Registry and the NHLPA (5 p.m. ET).

Sunday, June 18 Deadline for Central Registry to approve and simultaneously distribute the Protection Lists to all NHL Clubs (including the Expansion Club) and the NHLPA (10 a.m. ET).
 
Opening of the UFA/RFA Interview Period (only applies to Players who are available for selection in the Expansion Draft) for the Expansion Club only (10 a.m. ET).

Wednesday, June 21 Deadline for the Expansion Club to simultaneously submit its Expansion Draft Selections to Central Registry and the NHLPA (10 a.m. ET).

Deadline for the Expansion Club to submit SPCs for any pending UFA/RFAs who are selected by the Expansion Club and signed to a new contract (10 a.m. ET). The Expansion Club is permitted to sign a current or pending Free Agent on a Current Club’s list of Available Players during the period between 10:01 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 18, and 9:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 21, and in so doing will be deemed to have made its Expansion Draft selection from such Current Club. If the Expansion Club signs a Restricted Free Agent from the Available List of a Current Club during said period, the Current Club will not be entitled to any compensation from the Expansion Club.

Official distribution and announcement of the Expansion Club’s Selections in conjunction with the 2017 NHL Awards presented by T-Mobile (8 p.m. ET).

Thursday June, 22 Expansion Draft Signing Moratorium and Trade/Waiver Freeze are lifted (8 a.m. ET).

Rinne or Saros for Predators vs. Penguins in Game 3? Laviolette won’t say

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

The Nashville Predators have said all the right things about supporting Pekka Rinne after a disastrous Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. They’re not guaranteeing that he’ll start instead of Juuse Saros in Game 3, however.

The guy to do that would be Peter Laviolette, but he wouldn’t take the bait on that question on Thursday. He let the Game 3 starter be a mystery for the media and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

There’s some back-and-forth about the goalies knowing who will start, but either way, we’re in the dark.

Amusingly, there are different camps that could look at either decision (Saros or Rinne) as a no-brainer. In many cases, it comes down to how you feel about the team’s loyalty to Rinne – not to mention his strong overall postseason – versus the doubts he’s caused thanks to some recent stumbles.

Granted, it’s also worth noting that Saros has been brilliant in his small sample of NHL appearances.

Either way, Laviolette is smart to play coy, maybe even especially so.

Consider this: Rinne is a towering, aggressive goalie while Saros is one of the smallest netminders in the league. Why give the Penguins the added benefit of knowing, for sure, which of these two very different goalies they’ll face as the series shifts to Nashville?

Whether it’s Rinne or Saros, you can see Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Click here for the livestream link.

P.K. Messier? Subban doubles down on Game 3 guarantee

12 Comments
By James O'BrienJun 1, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

Sometimes, in the heat of the moment, you’ll say something you’d later regret. It happens in sports, relationships and … just about every facet of life.

So, there was a chance that P.K. Subban would walk back boldly stating that the Nashville Predators would win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final shortly after their painful 4-1 loss (see above) to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2.

Nope, that didn’t happen.

Instead, Subban doubled down on his guarantee that the Predators would win Game 3 on Saturday.

Nice. The real question is: should we call him P.K. Messier or P.K. Namath?

Either way, many of us believed that Subban would be a delight to watch both on and off the ice during a Stanley Cup Final, and he hasn’t disappointed. His skirmish with Evgeni Malkin was almost as entertaining as his explanation for why the hug-fight happened:

Meanwhile, his fantastic play sometimes slips under the radar a touch.

As great as his subtler stats may be, he’s dropping the gauntlet now. Anything short of a win will be a letdown (and an opportunity for his strangely vocal critics to pounce).

Don’t expect Subban to shrink from the spotlight.

You can see Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Click here for the livestream link.

Devils GM: Ilya Kovalchuk ‘drives the bus’ regarding NHL future

By James O'BrienJun 1, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT

In an ideal scenario, the New Jersey Devils would be able to play the field and get the best deal possible for Ilya Kovalchuk’s rights.

In reality, GM Ray Shero & Co. are vulnerable to the 34-year-old UFA forward’s whims, including whether he truly wants to return to the NHL at all. Shero told NHL.com that Jay Grossman (Kovalchuk’s agent) indicated that the sniper’s preference was North America over the KHL.

“If tomorrow he decides to stay in Russia, OK, but who knows?” Shero said, according to NHL.com. “That’s his call in the end. Right now nothing, according to [Grossman], has changed and he would like to pursue [NHL] opportunities.”

Shero notes that “Kovalchuk kind of drives the bus on this in terms of talking to teams or where he could want to play.”

MORE: Five potential landing spots for Kovalchuk.

As this post notes, the situation is a little complex, as the Devils would need to sign-and-trade Kovalchuk.

On the bright side, Kovalchuk’s services seem like they’ll be worth all the headaches. He generated 78 points in the KHL in 2016-17, and even at 34 would probably rank as one of the deadliest shooters in the NHL.

Even if the Devils don’t quite get full value in moving him to … wherever?