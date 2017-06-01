Shawn Thornton shifts from Panthers player to Panthers executive

–After the Washington Capitals were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, many people thought that they’d look to trade Alex Ovechkin this off-season. GM Brian MacLellan didn’t rule out the possibility of dealing his captain, but Sportsnet’s Mark Spector believes a trade involving Ovechkin is nearly impossible because of his inflated salary. (Sportsnet)

–Speaking of trading Ovechkin, The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy looks at which teams could take him on if a trade is made. The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames are right at the top of Kennedy’s list. (The Hockey News)

–Every player that wins the Stanley Cup gets to keep the trophy for a full day during the off-season, but why did they start doing it that way?. Well, the 1994-95 Devils were the first team to do this after the NHL decided the cup was taking too much of a pounding. (NBC Sports)

–The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators were tied at one at the start of the third period, but that’s when the Pens exploded for three goals. You can check out the highlights from Game 2 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Former NHL coach Tom McVie had the pleasure of coaching three teams (Capitals, Devils, Jets) that were early in their existence. The teams weren’t loaded with talent, but they always worked hard. McVie how explained how challenging and gratifying it was to coach those teams. (NHL.com/GoldenKnights)

–Carrie Underwood was offered $70,000 (to donate to the charity of her choice) to throw a catfish on the ice during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Underwood obviously didn’t go through with the idea, which was probably a wise decision. (Sportsnet)

–Pens rookie Jake Guentzel has come a long way since the start of the season. He’s gone from unknown rookie (seriously, Crosby didn’t even know who he was a few months ago) to leading goal scorer in the playoffs. “I heard some of the scouts and some of the people who were involved in the (prospect) camps talking about him, but didn’t know a lot about him as a player.” Everyone knows who he is now. (Canadian Press)