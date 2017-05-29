Getty

Could Larry Robinson be joining the Florida Panthers?

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerMay 29, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

Last week, it was revealed that with his contract about to expire, Larry Robinson would not return to the San Jose Sharks.

Robinson, a six-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens as a player, was the Sharks’ director of player development. He joined the club in 2012.

Like with any departure, Robinson’s set forth the usual questions about where he’ll surface next. Given the comments his agent, Donnie Cape, made to the Montreal Gazette a few days ago, Robinson still wants to work for an NHL club — just not behind the bench as a coach.

That same report said Robinson, who lives in Florida, could have the Panthers “high on [his] wish list.”

More, from the Gazette:

Cape said the perfect role for Robinson at this point in his life would be to work with players at training camp, keep tabs on the development of young defencemen during the season and then spend time with players when necessary if they are having specific problems. Cape expects his phone to start ringing with calls from NHL general managers interested in Robinson’s services, and why wouldn’t they be?

“If it’s the right thing, we can wrap it up right away,” Cape said. “If it takes time, it doesn’t matter. It’s more important the fit than anything else. The comfort zone, respectability, all that has to come into play.”

On Monday, a report from 91.9 FM radio’s Jean-Charles Lajoie said Robinson will join the Panthers, becoming a development coach for the team’s defensemen. Lajoie added Robinson will work strictly in Sunrise, and not travel with the club.

If the report pans out, the move makes sense.

One of the greatest defensemen of all time and an experienced coach, Robinson could be the ideal tutor for Florida’s collection of good young blueline talent. Aaron Ekblad, the 2015 Calder Trophy winner as the league’s top rookie of the year, only turned 21 in February. Ian McCoshen, 21, made his NHL debut last season, appearing in three games. Michael Matheson, 22, is another promising blueliner that’s twice represented Canada at the World Hockey Championship.

It should be noted the Panthers have not made any confirmations or official announcements with regards to Robinson.

Related: Panthers reportedly will speak with Housley after Stanley Cup Final

Video: Calls go Penguins’ way early in Game 1; own goal plagues Predators

9 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 29, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

However you feel about the context of each call, it’s tough to deny that some big decisions ended up going favorably early for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

To start, a would-be 1-0 goal by P.K. Subban was waved off thanks to Filip Forsberg being deemed offside. More on that here.

In a rare span, the Predators were whistled for two penalties during the same sequence in the first period, giving the Penguins a 5-on-3 advantage for a full two minutes. Pittsburgh started off the advantage a little rocky, but then Evgeni Malkin made it 1-0. (Video of that tally in the headline above.)

The controversy comes as Sidney Crosby seemed to get away with interference/elbow shortly before that goal was scored. That sequence will feed a conspiracy theory or two.

The Predators have managed to avoid tough stretches for much of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but things seemed to really escalate from there. The Penguins managed three goals in a staggering 4:11 of game time, with Nick Bonino putting a puck off Mattias Ekholm for a painful own goal, making it 3-0 as the first period concluded.

The Penguins seemed to take control of the game after that disallowed goal, adding to the argument that some combination of the decision and the slowdown helped turn the tide.

How will the Predators respond to this adversity in Game 1? Find out on NBC and via the stream below.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Subban goal waved off hours after Bettman defends offside challenges

36 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 29, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT

The Nashville Predators were controlling the play early in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, showing little concern for the big stage of Game 1. It looked like that early edge would come with the reward of a P.K. Subban 1-0 goal.

(Subban had to feel that much more satisfied as he was being booed early and often by Penguins fans in Pittsburgh.)

But, alas, the dreaded goal review negated such a goal, as it was determined that Filip Forsberg was offside. You can watch the process in the video above, while this is a GIF of the moment in question.

As a reminder, Gary Bettman said all the right things about reviews working “exactly as they are intended to” mere hours ago, even as snarky folks make snarky jokes about a rapid contest being interrupted by replays that … might not entertain everyone.

Whether the NHL likes it or not, this will be a talking point for many.

Updated Stanley Cup Final lineups: Carl Hagelin, Colin Wilson out in Game 1

Getty
8 Comments
By James O'BrienMay 29, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

PHT provided early looks at what the Nashville Predators’ and Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineups might look like, and those viewpoints ended up being mostly correct.

That’s especially true when it comes to the Penguins. As expected, Carl Hagelin will not suit up for the Penguins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Patric Hornqvist indeed returns while Jake Guentzel avoids a healthy scratch.

Here’s the lines that Pittsburgh listed on Twitter:

The Predators provide a surprise, however, as Colin Wilson is not in the mix. Instead, the Predators will have Craig Smith and Mike Fisher in the lineup.

Game 1 is just minutes from beginning. Check it out on NBC or stream it via the link below.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Daly addresses Voynov potentially returning to Kings

Getty
3 Comments
By Mike HalfordMay 29, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

An interesting development on Monday, prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final — following Gary Bettman’s state of the league address, deputy commissioner Bill Daly was asked about the possibility of former Kings d-man Slava Voynov returning to the NHL.

Voynov hasn’t played in L.A. since the ’14-15 campaign, when he was suspended indefinitely while facing domestic violence charges.

“If that was ever something that was proposed, we’re on record as saying that would require a proceeding before the commissioner,” Daly said, when asked about Voynov’s possible return.

When asked if Voynov had “served his time,” Daly offered the following:

“Ultimately that’s not my decision, that’ll be Gary’s decision.

“I don’t want to speculate either on what that might be. I’ve heard from time to time that he might have an interest in coming back to the National Hockey League, but that hasn’t advanced in any material way to this point.

“So let’s wait and see if it happens.”

The Voynov topic arose when a reporter asked Daly about the league’s stance, on the understanding that “at one point, the Kings were considering trying to bring [Voynov] back.”

That came on the heels of a report from John Hoven of Mayor’s Manor, who said Kings management and scouts had seen Voynov play “multiple times” this season.

In July of 2015, Voynov pleaded no contest to a reduced misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. Months later, he returned to his native Russia and signed a three-year pact with SKA Saint Petersburg.

The move freed L.A. from Voynov’s $4.16 million average annual cap hit. Per The OC Register, Voynov’s decision to “self-depart” the U.S. may have kept the door open for a return to North America at some point in the future.

In October, Team Russia tried to include Voynov on its active roster for the World Cup of Hockey, claiming it was in negotiations with the league on the matter. The NHL eventually ruled him ineligible — “our position was the NHL suspension disqualified him,” Daly explained — and he was eventually replaced by Bolts blueliner Nikita Nesterov.