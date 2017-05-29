Could Larry Robinson be joining the Florida Panthers?

Last week, it was revealed that with his contract about to expire, Larry Robinson would not return to the San Jose Sharks.

Robinson, a six-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens as a player, was the Sharks’ director of player development. He joined the club in 2012.

Like with any departure, Robinson’s set forth the usual questions about where he’ll surface next. Given the comments his agent, Donnie Cape, made to the Montreal Gazette a few days ago, Robinson still wants to work for an NHL club — just not behind the bench as a coach.

That same report said Robinson, who lives in Florida, could have the Panthers “high on [his] wish list.”

More, from the Gazette:

Cape said the perfect role for Robinson at this point in his life would be to work with players at training camp, keep tabs on the development of young defencemen during the season and then spend time with players when necessary if they are having specific problems. Cape expects his phone to start ringing with calls from NHL general managers interested in Robinson’s services, and why wouldn’t they be?

“If it’s the right thing, we can wrap it up right away,” Cape said. “If it takes time, it doesn’t matter. It’s more important the fit than anything else. The comfort zone, respectability, all that has to come into play.”

On Monday, a report from 91.9 FM radio’s Jean-Charles Lajoie said Robinson will join the Panthers, becoming a development coach for the team’s defensemen. Lajoie added Robinson will work strictly in Sunrise, and not travel with the club.

If the report pans out, the move makes sense.

One of the greatest defensemen of all time and an experienced coach, Robinson could be the ideal tutor for Florida’s collection of good young blueline talent. Aaron Ekblad, the 2015 Calder Trophy winner as the league’s top rookie of the year, only turned 21 in February. Ian McCoshen, 21, made his NHL debut last season, appearing in three games. Michael Matheson, 22, is another promising blueliner that’s twice represented Canada at the World Hockey Championship.

It should be noted the Panthers have not made any confirmations or official announcements with regards to Robinson.

