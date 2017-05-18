Ducks take wild Game 4 in OT vs. Predators, tie series 2-2

A strange goal and some odd bounces helped the Nashville Predators send Game 4 to overtime. The Anaheim Ducks ended up winning 3-2 in overtime on a pretty weird one in their own right.

With that, the series is tied 2-2 and … we all probably need a moment to catch our breath.

Luck against the Ducks

It was a dramatic contest where luck seemed to be on Nashville’s side for much of the evening.

Anaheim dominated the first period, generating a 14-2 shot advantage, yet only Rickard Rakell‘s shot beat Pekka Rinne. Nick Ritchie scored the only goal of the middle frame, but the Predators made the push that their home crowd badly wanted.

First, Rinne made a stupendous save and P.K. Subban scored on the power play to make it 2-1. A series of penalties helped Nashville continue to force the issue; still, they didn’t tie it up until Filip Forsberg‘s controversial tally with 36 seconds remaining.

Digging deep

The Ducks could have folded after a staggering turn of events. Instead, they just kept battling, forcing the Predators into multiple icing infractions in OT. Admittedly, they did get a little wound up about officiating.

I thought Getzlaf was going to bite the refs head off pic.twitter.com/7sFBFlTT3G — Bouch (@78Bouch) May 19, 2017

Eventually, Nate Thompson scored after an odd bounce or two, shaking off the bad luck from a golden Rakell opportunity hitting Rinne and then the post.

Anaheim was dangerously close to going back home on the brink of elimination. Instead, the Western Conference Final is now tied 2-2.

The Ducks also ended the Predators’ imposing run at home. They had won six straight in Nashville during this postseason and 10 straight home playoff contests overall before Anaheim broke through tonight.

Battle of attrition

The Predators must monitor Mike Fisher‘s health (while Anaheim has an even bigger concern if Rakell is injured), while the game was a nasty affair that likely took a lot out of everyone involved. Regardless, both teams will need to deal with a quick turnaround; the series shifts to Anaheim for Game 5 on Saturday.

That contest airs on NBC at 7:15 p.m. ET. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App (Click here for the livestream link).