Ducks take wild Game 4 in OT vs. Predators, tie series 2-2

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT

A strange goal and some odd bounces helped the Nashville Predators send Game 4 to overtime. The Anaheim Ducks ended up winning 3-2 in overtime on a pretty weird one in their own right.

With that, the series is tied 2-2 and … we all probably need a moment to catch our breath.

Luck against the Ducks

It was a dramatic contest where luck seemed to be on Nashville’s side for much of the evening.

Anaheim dominated the first period, generating a 14-2 shot advantage, yet only Rickard Rakell‘s shot beat Pekka Rinne. Nick Ritchie scored the only goal of the middle frame, but the Predators made the push that their home crowd badly wanted.

First, Rinne made a stupendous save and P.K. Subban scored on the power play to make it 2-1. A series of penalties helped Nashville continue to force the issue; still, they didn’t tie it up until Filip Forsberg‘s controversial tally with 36 seconds remaining.

Digging deep

The Ducks could have folded after a staggering turn of events. Instead, they just kept battling, forcing the Predators into multiple icing infractions in OT. Admittedly, they did get a little wound up about officiating.

Eventually, Nate Thompson scored after an odd bounce or two, shaking off the bad luck from a golden Rakell opportunity hitting Rinne and then the post.

Anaheim was dangerously close to going back home on the brink of elimination. Instead, the Western Conference Final is now tied 2-2.

The Ducks also ended the Predators’ imposing run at home. They had won six straight in Nashville during this postseason and 10 straight home playoff contests overall before Anaheim broke through tonight.

Battle of attrition

The Predators must monitor Mike Fisher‘s health (while Anaheim has an even bigger concern if Rakell is injured), while the game was a nasty affair that likely took a lot out of everyone involved. Regardless, both teams will need to deal with a quick turnaround; the series shifts to Anaheim for Game 5 on Saturday.

That contest airs on NBC at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Video: Forsberg scores desperation goal to send Ducks – Predators to OT

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2017, 10:53 PM EDT

The Nashville Predators had a chance as golden as their uniforms to tie Game 4 with a 5-on-3 power play. They did not.

It turns out that didn’t really matter.

The Anaheim Ducks nearly survived Nashville’s onslaught to tie things up in the third period, until a very odd moment.

The puck went high but not out, to the surprise of more than a few players. During a zany exchange, Ryan Johansen took out Josh Manson and Filip Forsberg managed to score another clutch goal, sending Game 4 to overtime.

Stunning, right?

P.K. Subban and Pekka Rinne combined for some other big moments that helped Nashville get within striking distance. Check out those plays in this post.



Video: Rinne’s ridiculous save, Subban’s goal gives Preds a chance

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT

If you were hoping for a big push from the Nashville Predators in the third period, you’re getting your wish.

As of this writing, Nashville is desperately fighting to try to tie up Game 4 with a push against the Anaheim Ducks in the final frame.

One big moment came when Pekka Rinne stopped Jakob Silfverberg to keep it 2-0. Check out that jaw-dropper in the video above this headline.

The Ducks began to unravel with a series of penalties, opening the door for this 2-1 goal:

Update: In a wild turn of events, the Predators tied Game 4 up. Check out the goal and sequence that made it happen.



Crosby, Malkin struggling to score against Senators

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins came into the Eastern Conference Final as favorites against the Ottawa Senators, but that doesn’t mean that people were expecting the series to be a slam-dunk.

Down 2-1 after a humbling Game 3 loss, there are plenty of doubts now, including whether Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin can shoulder the growing burden that comes with trying to drive a team plagued by injuries.

Mike Milbury and Keith Jones go deep on the Penguins’ struggles and the Senators’ role in creating such headaches in the video above this post’s headline.

Ducks dominate first period, only Rakell’s rocket beats Predators’ Rinne

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT

Do you think Randy Carlyle still has an issue with the shot counters in Nashville?

The first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference Final flipped the script of Game 3, as the Anaheim Ducks absolutely dominated the Predators. The shot differential was a whopping 14-2.

(You know, assuming everyone was wearing glasses.)

The bright side for the Predators was that they’re entering the first intermission only trailing 1-0, as Rickard Rakell‘s blazing shot was the only attempt that beat Pekka Rinne. Watch that howling effort in the video above.

