Video: Rinne’s ridiculous save, Subban’s goal gives Preds a chance

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

If you were hoping for a big push from the Nashville Predators in the third period, you’re getting your wish.

As of this writing, Nashville is desperately fighting to try to tie up Game 4 with a push against the Anaheim Ducks in the final frame.

One big moment came when Pekka Rinne stopped Jakob Silfverberg to keep it 2-0. Check out that jaw-dropper in the video above this headline.

The Ducks began to unravel with a series of penalties, opening the door for this 2-1 goal: