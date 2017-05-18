Ducks dominate first period, only Rakell’s rocket beats Predators’ Rinne

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Do you think Randy Carlyle still has an issue with the shot counters in Nashville?

The first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference Final flipped the script of Game 3, as the Anaheim Ducks absolutely dominated the Predators. The shot differential was a whopping 14-2.

(You know, assuming everyone was wearing glasses.)

The @AnaheimDucks established a franchise record for fewest shots against in a playoff period. #ANAvsNSH #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/FvrfalYYcy — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 19, 2017

The bright side for the Predators was that they’re entering the first intermission only trailing 1-0, as Rickard Rakell‘s blazing shot was the only attempt that beat Pekka Rinne. Watch that howling effort in the video above.

