‘There’s going to be a lot of turnover’ in Colorado

By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT

Here’s what we know about changes in Colorado this offseason.

There won’t be one at the top, as GM Joe Sakic got a vote of confidence from team president Josh Kroenke.

There won’t be one behind the bench, as head coach Jared Bednar got a vote of confidence from Sakic.

There will, however, be changes to the roster.

“There’s going to be a lot of turnover,” Sakic said on Tuesday, in an interview with Altitude Sports 950. “We’re going to get some younger guys in here. We’re expecting to be a much quicker team and a much more competitive team.”

To hear Sakic explain it, the likes of J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, A.J. Greer, Matt Nieto and Sven Andrighetto will add speed and skill to the club’s “young core.” It’s believed that core consists of two of Sakic’s untouchables — Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon — and may or may not include the likes of Matt Duchene, Tyson Barrie and captain Gabriel Landeskog.

That puts question marks on a number of others.

One has to wonder what the future has in store for 31-year-old Carl Soderberg, who had a disastrous year offensively with just six goals and 14 points in 80 games. Soderberg is on the books at $4.75 million annually through 2019. Another pair of experienced forwards, Blake Comeau and Joe Colborne, have one year left on their respective deals at $2.4 and $2.5 million. Both failed to muster much production last season.

Then there’s the defense.

“We’ve still got to work on our back end,” Sakic explained. “That’s a work in progress. Hopefully we’re going to have a signing here soon that we can announce (KHLer Andrei Mironov, who’s reportedly on his way to Colorado), so we’re waiting and seeing if we can do that.

“But for sure, that’s an area that we would like to improve.”

With just four blueliners under contract — Barrie, Erik Johnson, Francois Beauchemin and Mark Barberio — Sakic has some decisions to make. Fedor Tyutin and Cody Goloubef are UFAs but, given the GM’s desire to go young, probably aren’t in the plans. Nikita Zadorov and Patrick Wiercioch are RFAs.

As for how Sakic plans to remodel his defense? Well, it certainly doesn’t sound like he’ll be spending money on the open market.

“We’re not going to be players in free agency,” he said. “We want to grow our kids and keep the youth movement going, and try and develop and have them grow together.”

Reading between the lines, it sure sounds like Sakic could be more active on the trade market this summer than he was during the regular season. If the plan is for “a lot of turnover” and the preference is to stay quiet in free agency, it’s the only logical way to make changes.

“We’ll be on the phone quite a bit,” Sakic said.

Stars acquire Bishop’s negotiating rights from Kings

By Jason BroughMay 9, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

The Dallas Stars are taking a crack at signing Ben Bishop.

The Stars announced today that they’ve acquired Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Montreal’s fourth-round selection in the 2017 draft. The Stars will now have exclusive negotiating rights with Bishop until July 1, the day he can become an unrestricted free agent.

“Ben has proven that he is one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL,” said Stars GM Jim Nill. “This offers us the opportunity to negotiate with him before the free agency period begins.”

The Carolina Hurricanes took a similar route with Scott Darling just a few days ago, acquiring his negotiating rights from Chicago before signing him to a four-year deal.

Bishop, 30, split the regular season between the Lightning and Kings, finishing 18-15-5 with a .910 save percentage. His career NHL save percentage is .919.

There has been speculation that the Calgary Flames could be interested in Bishop as well.

But for now, his rights belong to Dallas, and everyone knows the story with the Stars’ goaltending.

Devils extend d-man Loov — one year, $650,000

By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

New Jersey liked what Viktor Loov showed in a small sample size last year, enough to bring him back for another.

On Tuesday, the Devils announced they’ve re-upped with Loov on a one-year, two-way deal worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

Loov, 24, was originally a Toronto draftee that joined the organization in ’14-15, following a few years playing pro in his native Sweden. He appeared in four big league contests for the Leafs, spending most of his time with the Marlies, before being dealt to New Jersey in February (in exchange for Sergey Kalinin).

Loov then appeared in 10 games for AHL Albany, and three playoff contests.

The Devils don’t have much on defense, so Loov could challenge for the 7th/8th spot on the depth chart next season. GM Ray Shero is expected to address the club’s blueline this offseason, however.

Crosby says he was cleared by Penguins medical staff after crashing into boards

By Jason BroughMay 9, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

Sidney Crosby did not go through the league’s formal concussion protocol after crashing into the boards last night in Pittsburgh; however, the Penguins captain insisted today that he was checked out and cleared to play by the team’s medical staff.

“As far as being checked by a doctor, yes, absolutely,” Crosby said, per the Tribune-Review. “Any guy who goes into the boards like that, the first thing is trainer and then the doctor.”

Of course, that won’t change the argument that Crosby should’ve gone through the protocol anyway. According to NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly, crashing into the boards and getting up slowly is not grounds to be removed from the game by concussion spotters — even though Crosby was recently diagnosed with a concussion.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said after the game that Crosby was not evaluated for a concussion. But what he meant to say, apparently, is that Crosby did not go through the protocol.

“The medical staff and (concussion) spotters are responsible for identifying players to go through protocol,” Sullivan clarified, per USA Today. “If they go through protocol, I usually get notified by our medical staff. I did not. That’s the process. It’s completely out of our control as coaches.”

Tanner Glass-Chris Neil sideshow takes center stage

By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

Of all the possible scenarios heading into the Ottawa-New York series, few predicted a rivalry between Tanner Glass and Chris Neil would blossom, and garner so much attention.

Glass spent more than half the year in the AHL, and only played three games in Round 1. Neil, meanwhile, didn’t play at all against Boston and sat out the first four games against the Rangers.

Yet now, the resident tough guys are front and center. It all started when Neil tried to fight Glass midway through Game 5, in response to Glass roughing up Kyle Turris at the end of Game 4.

Glass was unwilling to go and Neil ended up with 12 penalty minutes, taking his team off the power play. Yet the Sens were thrilled with the response. Turris said it was “the best penalty I’ve seen anybody take in a long time,” while head coach Guy Boucher said Neil made his teammates feel “protected.”

Today, Glass had a somewhat different take.

“He played two minutes, so I don’t know, it’s kind of tough to have a big impact in two minutes,” he said. “If they think he did, then good for them. I don’t think we think he did.”

Neil, for the record, played 2:26 in Game 5. Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault pointed that out in the aftermath, saying, “I can’t believe a player playing two minutes and 26 seconds would have, at all, a factor on our group.”

But that didn’t stop Neil from talking it up.

“I just wanted [Glass] to know his fun is done,” the 37-year-old said on Saturday.

When asked for a response today, Glass shot back, “I always have fun. Every day.”

Reporters then pushed Glass further on the issue and, to his credit, he obliged.

“I know what [Neil’s] plan is out there,” he said. “We are going on the power play. I reminded him, this is the playoffs, power plays are huge. If you are going to take away a power play for your team, that’s great with me.

“He can challenge me all he wants. I want to be on the ice playing. I’m having an impact on this series against their good players. Him challenging me to a fight isn’t going to change that. I fought him before, if it comes up I’ll fight him again. But it’s not something I’m looking to do right now.”

Both Glass and Neil are expected to be in their respective lineups for tonight’s all-important Game 6.

And so, the rivalry continues.

