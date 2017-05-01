Report: Avs bringing d-man Mironov over from Russia

Andrei Mironov, the Russian defenseman taken in the fourth round by Colorado in 2015, is on his way to North America.
Per Russian news outlet Championat, Mironov has opted to leave Dynamo Moscow in the hopes of cracking the Avs roster. The 22-year-old appeared in 19 games for Dynamo last season, scoring four points.
Mironov is an interesting prospect. The Avs took him after he was passed over in the previous three drafts, making him the club’s first Russian draftee since 2004.
Mironov was a member of two Russian squads at the World Juniors — helping the team to consecutive bronze medals in ’13 and ’14 — and, in 2015, was one of the youngest players (20 years old) to be named to the country’s entry into the World Championships.
Given the Avs are coming off an absolutely dreadful year, there should be a competition for minutes next season. That would figure to play into Mironov’s favor. What’s more, the Avs only have four d-men under contract moving forward: Erik Johnson, Tyson Barrie, Francois Beauchemin and Mark Barbeiro.
It’s an under-the-radar storyline, overshadowed by the struggles of Braden Holtby and Kevin Shattenkirk.
But the Washington Capitals’ third line has not been producing in the playoffs, and that’s partly why the Caps trail the Penguins, 2-0, in the second round.
The Caps, you may recall, made it a point to rebuild their third line over the summer. They brought in Lars Eller and Brett Connolly, and those two enjoyed great success with Andre Burakovsky for much of the regular season.
“You’re getting guys who’ve got double-digit goals on that line,” head coach Barry Trotz said in February. “We didn’t have that on that third line last year. We do now. We’re getting scoring from the third line, no question. We’re getting scoring from all lines. That’s good for us. It makes us a hard team to play.”
It’s a very different story now. Not one of the trio has a goal in these playoffs. In fact, Connolly has been replaced on the line by Tom Wilson, and Connolly was replaced in the lineup on Saturday by AHL journeyman Paul Carey.
So while much of the focus in Game 3 will be on Holtby, keep an eye on that third line as well. It needs to do more than possess the puck. It needs to start putting the puck in the net.
On Monday, Montreal agreed to a one-year, $925,000 deal with Czech d-man Jakub Jeranek.
Jeranek, 25, spent last season with HC Vityaz and starred as a quality offensive blueliner, with 34 points in 59 games. He’s been tied to Montreal for quite some time, and it’ll be interesting to see how his skills translate to the NHL — and into a team that has five defenseman under contract for next season (Shea Weber, Jeff Petry, Alexei Emelin, Brandon Davidson and Jordie Benn).
Nathan Beaulieu and Nikita Nesterov are both RFAs, while veteran Andrei Markov goes unrestricted on July 1.
In other Habs news, the club has reportedly passed on gifted KHL scorer Vadim Shipachyov.
Shipachyov was never drafted by an NHL club, and has never played in North America. But he has emerged as one of the KHL’s most dynamic offensive producers over the last few years and, given the success the Canadiens had with signing Alex Radulov out of Russia this season, there were rumblings they’d be interested going down that road again.
Shipachyov is currently with Team Russia for the upcoming World Hockey Championships in France and Germany. Last year, he led the tournament in scoring with six goals and 18 points in 10 games.
There was a real sense of worry when Clarke MacArthur left Saturday’s game in Ottawa and didn’t return.
MacArthur, after all, was playing just his 12th game since making a surprise return from a concussion. Had he suffered another one?
Fortunately, the answer was no. It was an upper-body injury, but not a concussion. On Sunday, Senators coach Guy Boucher said MacArthur was “feeling much better” and may be able to play Game 3 Tuesday in New York.
This morning, MacArthur was back skating with the Sens, who lead the Rangers, 2-0, in their second-round series.
If MacArthur still isn’t ready to go by tomorrow, expect to see Tom Pyatt make his return. Pyatt has been cleared to play after getting hurt in the first round.
“(Tommy) Wingels has been in the lineup and we’ve won three in a row with the same lineup,” Boucher said, per the Ottawa Citizen. “We might still go with the same lineup depending on Clarke. If we need to change something, (Pyatt) is ready and, of course, (Pyatt) has been an important part of our team.
“He brings speed and he was actually one of our better players against the Rangers during the season. He’s a great penalty killer, he’s really fast and he plays great with (Jean-Gabriel) Pageau and (Mike) Hoffman, so that’s a possibility. We’ll see. We just want to see what’s going on exactly with all the guys.”
Update:
The most experienced member of Team USA’s entry at the upcoming World Hockey Championships will also serve as captain.
Arizona d-man Connor Murphy — who, with 38 games, has represented the U.S. internationally more than anybody on the roster — will wear the “C” this month in France and Germany.
Murphy, 24, matched a career-high 17 points in 77 games with the Coyotes this year.
Murphy was part of the U.S. squad that captured bronze at the Worlds in ’15. As part of the current leadership group, he’ll be joined by Detroit forward Dylan Larkin and New York Islanders winger Brock Nelson, both of whom will serve as alternates.
The U.S. gets its tournament underway on May 5, with a game against Germany.