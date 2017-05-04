Getty

Avs president gives Sakic vote of confidence

By Mike HalfordMay 4, 2017, 10:52 AM EDT

To hear Colorado team president Josh Kroenke explain it, the worst season in franchise history hasn’t put GM Joe Sakic on the hot seat.

“Joe’s leash hasn’t changed at all,” Kroenke told the Denver Post, when asked if Sakic’s leash had shortened. “Nobody wants to get the Avalanche back to where they were, where we all expect them to be, more than Joe Sakic. We’re going to continue to give him every resource at his disposal and I’m going to help him in any ways he sees that I can.”

Sakic was heavily scrutinized last season, one in which the Avs won just 22 games and finished with a shockingly low 48 points. His roster construction came into question — especially the team’s defense — and his lack of significant movement at the trade deadline confounded some.

Of course, Sakic was dealt a tough hand.

Patrick Roy’s surprise resignation as head coach in August put Sakic and new bench boss Jared Bednar in an extremely tough spot. Losing Erik Johnson and Semyon Varlamov to long-term injuries was a blow as well. These are just a few of the things Kroenke mentioned in suggesting Sakic “deserves a little bit of leeway” for how the season went.

Interestingly, Kroenke also defended Sakic’s decision not to more one of the club’s “core” guys during the season: Johnson, Varlamov, Nathan MacKinnon, Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog or Tyson Barrie. When the wheels started to come off in late November, the GM quickly ruled out moving MacKinnon (or prized draftees Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost).

As things worsened, Sakic was insistent he wouldn’t make a move for the sake of making a move.

Kroenke was in lockstep.

“Joe and I had lots of dialogue leading up to the deadline and my only message to him was, ‘Do what you think is right for the longterm, we don’t need to do something just to do something,” he said. “If someone thinks we’re in the fire-sale mode based on our record and you don’t think the return is adequate for the player, then don’t hesitate to just sit.”

Publicly, Kroenke’s messages reflect that he and Sakic are of the same mind when it comes to righting the ship, and that Sakic’s job is safe. Sakic, meanwhile, has already confirmed Bednar will be back for a second year on the job.

Now, the focus turns to the players. How many of them will be back?

 

Oilers goalie Gustavsson signs in Swedish League

By Mike HalfordMay 4, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

The Monster is headed home.

After eight years in the NHL and nearly 200 appearances on his resume, veteran goalie Jonas Gustavsson has returned to his native Sweden and signed with SHL club Linkoping.

The team announced news of the three-year deal on Thursday, just days after Gustavsson and AHL Bakersfield missed qualifying for the Calder Cup playoffs.

The 32-year-old found himself in the American League after a rough stint in Edmonton. Signed on a one-year, $800,000 deal to back up Cam Talbot, Gustavsson struggled to fill the role, going 1-3-1 with a .878 save percentage and 3.10 GAA before getting waived in January.

More: The Gustavsson signing has been a predictably bad one for the Oilers

Gustavsson was replaced by Laurent Brossoit as Edmonton’s No. 2, then appeared in 20 games for the Condors. He did score his first career goal with Bakersfield, so that’s something.

One considered a ballyhooed prospect — he was regarded as one of the top goalies outside the NHL when he signed with Toronto seven years ago — Gustavsson has never really lived up to the hype. He shouldered a couple of heavy workloads for the Leafs early on, and his best play might’ve come in a brief cameo for Detroit in ’13-14, when he posted a .917 save percentage over a pair of starts.

 

 

 

McDavid: Oilers need to be able to ‘control’ Getzlaf

By Joey AlfieriMay 4, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

After the first period of Game 4, it certainly looked like the Oilers were going to cruise to victory.

Connor McDavid looked outstanding in the opening 20 minutes. He generated multiple scoring chances before finally scoring late in the frame to give his team a 2-0 lead at the time.

But things changed in a hurry in the second period, as Ryan Getzlaf took over.

Getzlaf finished the middle frame with two goals and an assist and he also had a hand (quite literally) in Anaheim’s OT goal by Jakob Silfverberg.

This has now become a best-of-three, and if the Oilers want to come out on top, they have to find a way to stop Getzlaf, who has eight points in four games in the series.

“Ultimately, we’ve got to find a way to control him,” McDavid said of Getzlaf after Game 4, per TSN.ca. “He’s been very good. We’re in the same position we were last series. Now, it’s a race to two.”

The Ducks captain finished last night’s game with four points, a plus-4 rating, three shots and he won 62 percent of his faceoffs in 25:56 of ice time.

“You’d have to scratch your head and dig deep into the archives of when he’s played better,” added head coach Randy Carlyle said. “It’s just another exclamation point on the player ‘Getzy’ has been for our hockey club.”

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Thursday, May 4

By Joey AlfieriMay 4, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

There’s just one game on the NHL schedule tonight, and it’s a pivotal Game 4 between the Sens and Rangers.

New York will look to build off of their terrific performance in Game 3, while the Sens will look to push them to the brink of elimination.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers (Sens lead 2-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watch the highlights from New York’s Game 3 win

PHT Morning Skate: Fleury covers Niskanen’s name on the back of his mask

By Joey AlfieriMay 4, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Niskanen were teammates in Pittsburgh for a couple of years, but whatever relationship they have/had has officially been put on hold. Fleury, who has the names of some of his current and former teammates on the back of his mask, taped over Niskanen’s name. If you’ve been living under a rock for the last week, Niskanen knocked Sidney Crosby out of Game 3 with a cross-check to the head. (CSN Mid-Atlantic)

Brendan Smith moved from Detroit to New York at the trade deadline, and he’s liked his experience in his new city. Smith is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st, but it sounds like he’s willing to stick around the “Big Apple”. (New York Daily News)

–New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman is a huge fan of the New Jersey Devils, and he recently reached out to Ray Shero after the Devils won the draft lottery. “Listen, the way all sports are, you’re up, then you’re forced down over time. We’re over here with the Yankees going through our rebound, we hope and we think. We’re on a good trajectory and I think the Devils are, too.” (NJ.com)

–The Washington Capitals are on the verge of being eliminated from the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs after last night’s 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Caps came back to tie the game after trailing 2-0, but it simply wasn’t meant to be. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–This could be a huge off-season for the Carolina Hurricanes. The ‘Canes have plenty of draft picks and a lot of cap space, so it’s the perfect time to use that to acquire a big-name player or two this summer. “Pieces need to come in, in order to close that gap. The reality is, if we think guys from Charlotte are going to come in and close that gap? It’s not happening, in my opinion as the coach.” (Charlotte Observer)

–Now that the draft lottery has come and gone, Sean McIndoe looks at five games that could have changed the outcome of the 2017 lottery. For example, on Jan. 15, the Canucks lost an OT decision to the Devils. A win in that game would have moved Vancouver ahead of New Jersey in the final standings. That would have resulted in Vancouver getting the top pick in the draft. (The Hockey News)

–Even though his goal in last night’s game was a little fluky, Jake Guentzel‘s post-season run has been pretty remarkable:

 