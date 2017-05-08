WATCH LIVE: Washington Capitals – Pittsburgh Penguins Game 6

After a shaky start to the 2017 World Hockey Championship, the Americans have found their stride.

Team USA scored its second straight victory on Monday, beating Sweden 4-3 in an entertaining affair. Calgary star Johnny Gaudreau scored twice for the Americans while Detroit’s Jimmy Howard was terrific in goal, making 39 saves.

Playing on a line with Jack Eichel and Anders Lee, Gaudreau has been solid this tournament and now has four points through three games. He and the U.S. offense have really put things together since a 2-1 loss to Germany in the opener — the Americans have scored 11 goals over their last two contests.

J.T. Compher notched the game-winner today, while Clayton Keller — who notched a hat trick in a 7-2 win over Denmark on Sunday — found the back of the net yet again.

The Swedes were led by Elias Lindholm, who scored twice, while Bolts blueliner Victor Hedman added a single. This marked Sweden’s second loss of the tourney, having lost 2-1 to Russia in the opener.

