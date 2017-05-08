Getty

Game 6: Penguins won’t have Daley, who was run over by Wilson on Saturday

5 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 8, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

Trevor Daley, after getting run over by Tom Wilson on Saturday, will not be in the Penguins’ lineup tonight in Pittsburgh against the Capitals.

Pens coach Mike Sullivan said this morning that Daley has a “lower-body injury.”

Sullivan did not say how the injury occurred, but Daley was leveled by Wilson in the first period of Game 5. The veteran defender managed to stay in the game, but his ice time was limited to just 11:09.

It’s expected that Daley will be replaced by Chad Ruhwedel, a right shot; however, Mark Streit is also a possibility.

“It’s nice to have the right-handed shot, for sure,” Sullivan said of the decision between Ruhwedel and Streit, a left shot.

“If we choose to put Mark in, he brings an element of experience. He can help us on the power play. … We know that regardless of which guy we put in our lineup, they both can help us win games.”

Another Penguins defenseman, Brian Dumoulin did not skate this morning, but Sullivan said Dumoulin will play tonight.

It’s Game 6 of the series tonight. The Penguins lead the Capitals, 3-2.

Penguins notes: Malkin needs to hold on to puck; HBK Line back together

Getty
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughMay 8, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

It’s hard to criticize the guy who leads the NHL’s postseason scoring race with 17 points in 10 games.

Still, it’s fair to say that Evgeni Malkin didn’t have his best game Saturday in Washington. And if the Penguins are going to eliminate the Capitals tonight (or, if necessary, Wednesday), it would sure help if Malkin brought his best.

“He can be a dangerous player when he hangs on to the puck and he forces our opponents to defend against him,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said this morning. “So we’re hopeful tonight that he’ll have the puck more, and he’ll hang on to the puck more. He’ll be more patient with it.”

At this morning’s skate, Malkin took rushes with Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby was with Conor Sheary and Patric Hornqvist, and the HBK Line of Phil Kessel, Nick Bonino, and Carl Hagelin was back together.

“If we could find some of that scoring touch we had in the playoffs last year, we’d be happy,” Bonino said, per Pens Inside Scoop.

The fourth line had Chris Kunitz, Matt Cullen, and Tom Kuhnhackl.

On the back end, the Penguins will be without Trevor Daley (lower-body injury) tonight.

Related: Caps take page out of Penguins playbook with Ovechkin on third line

For Columbus, expansion draft plans hinge on Hartnell

Getty
5 Comments
By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

The Blue Jackets haven’t had “the talk” with Scott Hartnell yet.

But they will soon.

Hartnell, the veteran forward who was made a healthy scratch in the playoffs, is a key figure as Columbus preps for June’s expansion draft. He just wrapped the fourth of a six-year, $28.5 million deal. That contract carries a $4.75M cap hit and, more importantly, a no-movement clause.

That NMC means Columbus is required to protect Hartnell for expansion purposes.

Unless, of course, Columbus can get him to waive it.

Per the Dispatch, GM Jarmo Kekalainen has yet to broach the idea with Hartnell. The Dispatch also notes that conversation will undoubtedly happen soon because, as the club’s protected list currently projects, having to protect Hartnell means Kekalainen could very well lose the services of a coveted forward.

Josh Anderson, Matt Calvert and William Karlsson are the ones in danger of being Vegas-bound. Of the three, losing Anderson would be a significant blow — the 22-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign, in which he scored 17 goals and emerged as a big, fast and physically imposing power forward.

Aside from waiving the NMC, there are other options on the table for Hartnell and Columbus.

If he doesn’t want to waive and risk possibly being scooped by Vegas — a move that doesn’t appear to fit with George McPhee’s strategy, it should be said — Kekalainen could buy Hartnell’s contract out.

Or, Kekalainen could make a deal with McPhee to avoid selecting one of the aforementioned forwards. That would appear to be the least pleasant scenario, though. Aside from giving up an asset — probably a draft pick, or picks — to keep a guy like Anderson, Kekalainen would also still be saddled with Hartnell’s contract, which runs through 2019.

And that’s maybe the key point in all of this. It’s hard to ignore Hartnell’s sharp decline in production. Over the last three years with CBJ, his goal totals have gone from 28 to 23 to 13. He’s also butted heads with head coach John Tortorella on more than a few occasions.

One assumes all that, too, will be part of “the talk.” Whenever it happens.

Rangers need top forwards to stop being ‘average’ if they want to force Game 7

Getty
7 Comments
By Joey AlfieriMay 8, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT

The New York Rangers got off to a fantastic start in Game 5 against Ottawa on Saturday afternoon and they came within 1:30 of winning the game in regulation. But that’s not what ended up happening.

They managed to build up a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals a pair of depth players in Jesper Fast and Nick Holden. New York also had a 4-3 lead late in the third period, but they let that slip away too.

The Rangers nearly came away with the victory, while hardly getting any production from top forwards like Derek Stepan, Mika Zibanejad, Rick Nash and Chris Kreider, who combined to score just one assist in the 5-4 OT defeat.

When asked about the performances he got from those four players, head coach Alain Vigneault didn’t exactly mince words.

“For me, the players you mentioned had real strong games at home in [Games] 3 and 4, and for whatever reason — and I don’t want to single out those players, as I said — we had quite a few who had an average game, and it wasn’t an appropriate time,” said Vigneault, per Newsday. “At this time of the year, against a good opponent, you can’t bring an average game to the table.”

This isn’t the first time Vigneault has used the media to call out in his players. During the first-round series against Montreal, he singled out Kreider after a pair of quiet performances in Game 1 and 2 and then did the same thing to a couple of other players a few days later.

The Rangers will have to hope that the extra day off between games will do them some good. Game 6 will be played at MSG on Tuesday night. New York hasn’t lost a game on home ice in this series.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Monday, May 8

5 Comments
By Joey AlfieriMay 8, 2017, 9:12 AM EDT

Can the Washington Capitals finally get over the hump? They avoided elimination in Game 5 at home on Saturday night, but now they’ll have to do it in Pittsburgh.

Down 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining in an elimination game, the Caps managed to stay alive because their best players were their best players. Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin each scored a goal in the third frame, while Braden Holtby came up with a number of key stops.

This should be a good one!

Here’s what you need to know:

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 3-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watch the highlights from Washington’s Game 5 win