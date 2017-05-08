Pens-Caps delivers strong ratings for NBC

From the NBC Sports Press Box:
For the second consecutive year, NBC aired a Stanley Cup Playoff game in primetime after the Kentucky Derby. With Saturday’s puck drop shortly after Always Dreaming’s victory, Game 5 of the Penguins-Capitals second-round series delivered a Total Audience Delivery average of 4.365 million viewers, making it the most-watched early-round Stanley Cup Playoff game in People Meter history (1993).
Game 5 (7:11-10 p.m. ET), in which the Capitals staved off elimination by coming back to beat the Penguins 4-2 at home, delivered a Total Audience Delivery average of 4.365 million viewers, making it the most-watched early-round Stanley Cup Playoff game in People Meter history (1993), as well as the second-most watched non-Stanley Cup Final game in 24 years, behind only the Chicago-Anaheim Western Conference Final Game 7 in 2015 (4.636 million).
Obviously, there was a lot going for Saturday’s game. A primetime spot right after the Kentucky Derby. The return of Sidney Crosby. The Caps facing another painful playoff exit. So the strong ratings should come as no huge surprise. This series has really captured the attention of sports fans.
Game 6 of the series goes tonight in Pittsburgh.
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 3-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)