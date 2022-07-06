NHL releases 2022-23 regular season schedule: Key dates

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If hockey fans want some variety while awaiting what could be an intriguing 2022 NHL Draft, they can now pour through schedules for the 2022-23 regular season. The NHL released schedules for all 32 teams (1,312 games) on Wednesday, including sharing them all in PDF form.

That PDF even separates things in both list and calendar formats. Handy.

From games outdoor, overseas, and featuring All-Stars, fans can make some plans around the 2022-23 NHL regular season schedule. Naturally, there are also already dates to circle involving players and coaches facing former teams, often in former cities.

Of course, we haven’t waded through 2022 NHL Free Agency yet, so that list will only grow.

Consider a few key dates in the 2022-23 NHL regular season.

Key 2022-23 NHL regular season dates: Winter Classic, All-Star Game, overseas contests, Avs raise banner, and more

Feel free to make up a date and say “(Team you dislike) gets eliminated from playoff contention” if you’d like.