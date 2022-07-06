NHL releases 2022-23 regular season schedule: Key dates

If hockey fans want some variety while awaiting what could be an intriguing 2022 NHL Draft, they can now pour through schedules for the 2022-23 regular season. The NHL released schedules for all 32 teams (1,312 games) on Wednesday, including sharing them all in PDF form.
That PDF even separates things in both list and calendar formats. Handy.
From games outdoor, overseas, and featuring All-Stars, fans can make some plans around the 2022-23 NHL regular season schedule. Naturally, there are also already dates to circle involving players and coaches facing former teams, often in former cities.
Of course, we haven’t waded through 2022 NHL Free Agency yet, so that list will only grow.
Consider a few key dates in the 2022-23 NHL regular season.
Key 2022-23 NHL regular season dates: Winter Classic, All-Star Game, overseas contests, Avs raise banner, and more
- Oct. 7-8: The Predators and Sharks play two games at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. The Predators and Sharks will also face European teams before their season as part of the 2022 Global Series. This marks the Predators first games in Europe, and the NHL’s first games in Europe since 2019.
- Oct. 12: The Avalanche host the Blackhawks during their home opener, when they raise their Stanley Cup banner. Maybe Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and the Avalanche can churn out as many championships (or more) as Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, and the Blackhawks? Will Kane and/or Toews still be members of the Blackhawks? Those waiting for a 2022 Stanley Cup Final rematch must wait until Feb. 9, when the Avalanche visit the Lightning.
- Nov. 4-5: The 2022 Global Series wraps up with the Avalanche facing the Blue Jackets in two games at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. Will Finnish winger Patrik Laine still be with the Blue Jackets?
- Dec. 6: Paul Maurice returns to Winnipeg as coach of the Panthers. By then maybe it will sink in to us that the Jets were allowed to have a coach other than Paul Maurice? Bruce Cassidy also returns to Boston as coach of the Golden Knights on Dec. 15.
- Dec. 8: Guessing it will be more emotional for a player to return to the city he never chose to leave? Either way, Ryan McDonagh‘s Predators (still strange to write) visit the Lightning on that date.
- Jan. 2, 2023: The Bruins host the Penguins as Fenway Park hosts the 2023 Winter Classic. Who will the Fenway Sports Group root for, though (raises eyebrow)?
- Feb. 3-4, 2023: South Florida hosts the 2023 NHL All-Star Game festivities.
- Feb. 18, 2023: Hurricanes host the Capitals in a 2023 Stadium Series game, the first outdoor game for the ‘Canes.
Feel free to make up a date and say “(Team you dislike) gets eliminated from playoff contention” if you’d like.
James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.