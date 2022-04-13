Bruins to host Penguins at Fenway Park in 2023 Winter Classic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It will be the battle of Fenway Sports Group now that the NHL has announced the Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic.

The game will be the 14th Winter Classic and 35th time the NHL has held a regular-season outdoor event. It will take place at Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox and be played on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Since New Year’s Day 2023 falls on a Sunday and the NFL is planning a regular Week 17 schedule, the league has moved the Bruins-Penguins matchup to the next day.

In 2010, Fenway Park last hosted the Winter Classic when the Bruins beat the Flyers in overtime. It will also mark the first time the NHL has reused a venue for an outdoor game.

This will be the Bruins’ fifth outdoor game and first since the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe. The Penguins will go outside for the sixth time, tying the Blackhawks for the NHL record. It will be their first outdoor game since the 2019 Stadium Series.

The 2023 Winter Classic will be one of two outdoor games on the 2022-23 NHL schedule. Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina will host the Hurricanes and Capitals a month after the Bruins and Penguins play.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.