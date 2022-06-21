Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider wins 2022 Calder Trophy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman Moritz Seider won the 2022 Calder Trophy. Jake Thibeault and Elliotte Friedman presented the 2022 Calder Trophy to Seider.

Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting and Ducks scoring wizard Trevor Zegras ranked as the other finalists for the 2021-22 Calder Trophy.

The Calder Trophy is the NHL’s rookie of the year award. To go with the exact phrasing, it goes “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote on the Calder Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season. Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov won the award last season.

Watch Moritz Seider improvise his Calder Trophy speech:

"I didn't prepare a speech so I'm just gonna go with the flow." 😂 Moritz Seider accepts the 2022 Calder Trophy! 🏆🐙 #NHLAwards | #LGRW pic.twitter.com/Ak52cl1FyW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 21, 2022

Before the Calder Trophy announcement happened, fans were treated to an elaborate sketch where Kenan Thompson served as an “inspiration” for the type of artistic goals Zegras scored. That video included Mark Messier lamenting a lack of guidance during his day.

How voting shook out as Seider wins 2022 Calder Trophy

Looking at the results, Moritz Seider gobbled up first-place votes:

As you can see, Trevor Zegras notched a lot of second-place marks. There was quite a bit of distance between third finalist Michael Bunting and Lucas Raymond. Interesting, also, that Jeremy Swayman finished so well. (Also mildly surprising to see Cole Caufield finish ahead of Seth Jarvis.)

In PHT’s staff version of the 2022 NHL Awards, Moritz Seider would’ve been the Calder Trophy winner. Trevor Zegras finished second in staff voting, while Michael Bunting and Lucas Raymond tied for third. Predators forward Tanner Jeannot was the only other rookie to receive a staff Calder Trophy vote.