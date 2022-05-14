Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Throughout this Bruins – Hurricanes series, home-ice advantage was always a factor. Max Domi, however, hasn’t always been much of one. Yet, in Game 7, Domi emerged as a big difference-maker as the Hurricanes beat the Bruins 3-2 to advance to the Second Round.

While the Hurricanes won’t necessarily want their Second Round series to go to a Game 7, they wouldn’t be heartbroken if home-ice advantage mattered again. Whether they face the Rangers or Penguins, that series will start in Carolina.

Max Domi, Hurricanes beat Bruins in Game 7

Through six games of the Hurricanes – Bruins series, Max Domi managed zero goals and two assists. Domi generated more offense in Game 7 than the rest of the series combined.

First, Domi collected an assist on a Teuvo Teravainen goal. During the second period, Domi scored his first two goals of this postseason. Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also generated multiple points for the Hurricanes in Game 7.

Potentially game-changing sequence here. Frederic rings one off the post, the Hurricanes turn around and score. Domi matches his regular season goal scoring with Carolina in this one game alone with two tallies. pic.twitter.com/mHCJ3Y5XGY — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 14, 2022

As noted in that tweet, Domi only managed two goals (but nine points with seven assists) in 19 regular-season games with the Hurricanes after being traded.

Following those Domi goals, the Hurricanes held the Bruins at bay for most of the remainder of Game 7.

Generally speaking, the Bruins’ big guns (David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand) were productive in Boston, but unable to break through on the road. That was the truth most of the time on Saturday.

That said, a funky goal reminded us of how little room Boston’s best players need to make something happen.

Thanks to a series of bounces (a broken Hurricanes stick, a fortunate Bruins bounce), David Pastrnak slammed home a goal with a mere 21 seconds left. While Boston created quite a bit of pressure in the remaining moments, Antti Raanta and the ‘Canes came through.

With that, the Hurricanes move on, and perhaps have a decision between Raanta and Frederik Andersen (if Andersen is available, as expected).

The pending decisions are even more pivotal for the Bruins. Could this be the last we see of Patrice Bergeron? Given the hugs he received from Brad Marchand and other teammates after Game 7, it seems like retirement is at least possible for Bergeron. (That would make consecutive years where the Bruins lost key, veteran centers, as David Krejci surprisingly left last offseason.)

Patrice Bergeron gives the entire roster hugs as they make their way off the ice. pic.twitter.com/dN6qOwSP11 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 14, 2022

Whatever the case may be, the Hurricanes moved on, and Domi reminded us of the team’s impressive forward depth in the process.