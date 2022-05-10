The Wraparound: David Perron, Blues’ proven playoff performer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television information.

• In a move out of left field even for Lou Lamoriello, the Islanders fired Barry Trotz. Yes, seriously.

• Pierre McGuire’s short, strange Senators tenure ended as well on Monday.

• Cale Makar, Roman Josi, and Victor Hedman are the finalists for the 2021-22 NHL Norris Trophy. That’s all you’ll see of Josi, however, as Makar’s Avalanche completed a sweep of Josi’s Predators.

Look at the top 10 playoff scorers so far, and you’ll see rising supernova Cale Makar leading the way with 10 points. Two established superstars (Brad Marchand and Sidney Crosby) are right behind him with nine apiece. Then you get to David Perron at fourth place with 7 points in four games.

Let’s hammer this point home for a moment. Perron’s seven points leaves him a point or more ahead of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Kirill Kaprizov, Victor Hedman, and teammate Ryan O'Reilly (all at six).

While Perron isn’t among the absolute elite in every way, he’s been an incredible playoff producer for the Blues. We’re long beyond the point where we can dismiss David Perron, playoff point producer, as a lucky producer who will flame out at any second.

Perron and the Blues hope to carry over those scoring ways over to Game 5 against the Wild.

David Perron’s last 16 playoff games: 10 Goals

9 Assists

19 Points

57 Shots

+5 Rating#STLBlues — Blues Views (@STLBluesViews) May 9, 2022

Now, look, it’s fair to expect some cool-off from David Perron. With five goals, he’s tied for the NHL playoff lead, but that’s via a lofty 26.3 shooting percentage. Although Perron tends to pick his shots, he’s almost certain to sink closer to his already-fairly-high career shooting percentage of 13%.

So, sure, it’s going to be tough to maintain that pace for long. This latest outburst gives us a chance to appreciate the unappreciated: David Perron.

Some might have the instinct to assume that those are “empty calorie” scoring totals. Nope, not really. Perron’s a player who can help the Blues at both ends of the ice. Consider his three-year player card from Evolving Hockey:

Perron, 33, is better than many realize. That said, if the Blues decide they can’t sign the pending unrestricted free agent, some other team might be able to prove that they’ve been paying attention.

His outstanding play is getting tougher and tougher to miss.

NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TODAY

Game 5: Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET — ESPN (Series tied 2-2): The Hurricanes play an aggressive style. During the season, they were whistled for 298 penalties, seventh-most in the NHL. Still, there’s a delicate balance there, and Carolina shouldn’t be taking eight penalties (and shouldn’t be at such a special teams advantage against the most-penalized Bruins), as they did in Game 4. Maybe a return home can help them regain that balance (and that series lead).

Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2 (Series tied 2-2): For some Maple Leafs fans, an ugly Game 4 loss is fuel for panic. Meanwhile, some players spin the situation positively: managing a 2-2 series tie with two of three games at home. All that really matters is how this long-spurned team reacts to such a shellacking against the repeat champions. Can Toronto open up some better matchups for Auston Matthews with the last change? Will this team crumble under the pressure of this pressure-cooker market? Win or lose, expect drama.

Game 5: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m. ET — ESPN2 (Series tied 2-2): In Game 3, the Oilers won their type of game; then the Kings responded by winning Game 4 in a way you’d expect them to. What kind of twists and turns will we see as this tied series swings back to Edmonton? Chances are, you won’t see the Kings shut down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each night. Yet, a better night from those stars doesn’t necessarily guarantee a win (see: Game 1).

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET — ESPN (PIT leads 3-1)

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers, 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2 (Series tied 2-2)

Game 5: Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames, 9:30 p.m. ET — ESPN (Series tied 2-2)

