The Ottawa Senators have parted ways with Pierre McGuire, their senior VP of player development, after less than one year on the job.

McGuire joined the Senators last July following an extensive career in the broadcast booth and a lengthy search for a front office job. No official announcement has made by the Senators, but the team did confirm to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun that McGuire is no longer with the organization. The team added: “We thank Pierre for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

McGuire was hired by owner Eugene Melnyk, who was extremely high on what McGuire could bring to the Senators’ front office. Melynk passed away at the age of 62 following a lengthy illness back in March.

McGuire had initially signed a three-year contract with the team.

Details around McGuire’s departure are not fully known at this point, but Garrioch speculates that McGuire was not a fit in the Ottawa front office and that his apparent push to sign Michael Del Zotto as an unrestricted free agent (which did not work out) may have played some role.

Prior to joining the Senators, McGuire worked extensively as a broadcaster over the better part of two decades (including with NBC Sports).

He also worked as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the early 1990s (winning the Stanley Cup) and briefly as head coach of the Hartford Whalers.

He also spent time as a scout for the Senators in the mid-1990s.

At various times over the past decade he had been mentioned as a general manager candidate for several teams

