• After playing only three shifts Tuesday night, Capitals forward Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision for Game 2 tonight vs. the Panthers. [NBC Sports Washington]
• Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour believes his goalies are being targeted by the Bruins. [TSN]
• Looking at how Patric Hornqvist arrived in South Florida and helped changed the culture of the Panthers. [Florida Hockey Now]
• Nazem Kadri, in his own words: “When I hit DeBrusk in Boston, I never thought that would be the last time I’d wear a Leafs jersey. I think about that moment from time to time because, yeah, I wish my stick hadn’t got that high — but that play? That’s who I am. I saw a cheap hit on one of our leaders, and that doesn’t get to happen on a team I play for. I’ll always stand up for our guys. But I crossed a line — again — and I let our guys down. And I can see now that, at the end of the day, it was time for a fresh start.” [The Players’ Tribune]
• The Penguins flipped the script in Game 1 when you look back at recent playoff performances. [Pensburgh]
.@RealRocket22 stopped by the Inside the NBA set with the #StanleyCup and Chuck wouldn't even touch it 🤣🏆 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/HqPDYnXPC6
— NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 5, 2022
• “Maple Leafs fan moves son’s Lightning gear, bedroom into front yard” [Global News]
• Josh Archibald is now available for the Oilers after receiving a COVID-19 medical exemption. “It’s my understanding that his cardiologist was able to get a medical exemption for him based on his history of myocarditis,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. [Daily Hive]
• Alain Nasreddine and Mark Recchi will not be back as assistants with the Devils. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s job appears safe. [Devils]
• Jordan Staal, Ryan Getzlaf, Bo Horvat, and Matt Dumba are among the NHL’s 32 nominees for the 2021-22 King Clancy Trophy, which is given “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” [NHL.com]
• Who might Chuck Fletcher look for in the next head coach of the Flyers? [Broad Street Hockey]
• A few positives, but plenty to work on ahead of Game 2 for the Stars as they look to even up the Flames. [Defending Big D]
• Who will wear the ‘C’ next season for the Sabres? Signs point to Kyle Okposo. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
