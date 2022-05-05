Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• After playing only three shifts Tuesday night, Capitals forward Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision for Game 2 tonight vs. the Panthers. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour believes his goalies are being targeted by the Bruins. [TSN]

• Looking at how Patric Hornqvist arrived in South Florida and helped changed the culture of the Panthers. [Florida Hockey Now]

• Nazem Kadri, in his own words: “When I hit DeBrusk in Boston, I never thought that would be the last time I’d wear a Leafs jersey. I think about that moment from time to time because, yeah, I wish my stick hadn’t got that high — but that play? That’s who I am. I saw a cheap hit on one of our leaders, and that doesn’t get to happen on a team I play for. I’ll always stand up for our guys. But I crossed a line — again — and I let our guys down. And I can see now that, at the end of the day, it was time for a fresh start.” [The Players’ Tribune]

• The Penguins flipped the script in Game 1 when you look back at recent playoff performances. [Pensburgh]

.@RealRocket22 stopped by the Inside the NBA set with the #StanleyCup and Chuck wouldn't even touch it 🤣🏆 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/HqPDYnXPC6 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 5, 2022

• “Maple Leafs fan moves son’s Lightning gear, bedroom into front yard” [Global News]

• Josh Archibald is now available for the Oilers after receiving a COVID-19 medical exemption. “It’s my understanding that his cardiologist was able to get a medical exemption for him based on his history of myocarditis,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. [Daily Hive]

• Alain Nasreddine and Mark Recchi will not be back as assistants with the Devils. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s job appears safe. [Devils]

• Jordan Staal, Ryan Getzlaf, Bo Horvat, and Matt Dumba are among the NHL’s 32 nominees for the 2021-22 King Clancy Trophy, which is given “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” [NHL.com]

• Who might Chuck Fletcher look for in the next head coach of the Flyers? [Broad Street Hockey]

• A few positives, but plenty to work on ahead of Game 2 for the Stars as they look to even up the Flames. [Defending Big D]

• Who will wear the ‘C’ next season for the Sabres? Signs point to Kyle Okposo. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.