Hurricanes’ Antti Raanta leaves Game 2 with upper-body injury

Goalie injuries are one of the biggest stories of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs so far, and they are hitting the Carolina Hurricanes especially hard.

Already playing without starting goalie Frederik Andersen, the Hurricanes lost Antti Raanta to an upper-body injury early in Game 2 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. The Hurricanes announced he will not return to the game.

Raanta was injured when he was hit in the head by Bruins forward David Pastrnak. Pastrnak was initially assessed a five-minute major penalty but it was reduced to a two-minute minor for interference after a review.

With Andersen and Raanta injured the Hurricanes are now relying on 22-year-old rookie Pyotr Kochetkov. Kochetov appeared in three games for the Hurricanes during the regular season, posting a 3-0 record with a .902 save percentage.

Jack LaFontaine is currently the Hurricanes’ emergency backup goalie.

The Hurricanes won the Jennings Trophy for fewest goals allowed in the regular season with Andersen and Raanta as their primary goalie duo after acquiring both of them over the offseason. Now they have none of them in the playoffs.

This is the second night in a row that a team has had to resort to its third string goalie. On Tuesday the Penguins had to turn to Louis Domingue in overtime after Casey DeSmith was injured in double overtime of their 4-3 triple overtime win against the New York Rangers. They are already playing without Tristan Jarry, their starting goalie.

