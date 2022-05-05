Brad Marchand fined $5,000 for slashing Hurricanes’ Kochetkov

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand has been fined $5,000 by the NHL for his slash on Hurricanes goaltender Pyotor Kochetkov during the second period of Game 2 Wednesday night.

After Marchand’s shot was gloved but Kochetkov, the Hurricanes goalie tried to move out and play the puck forward but officials had already blown play dead. As Kochetkov was maneuvering the Bruins forward laid a light cross-check on his back, which did not go over well.

Kochetkov proceeded to slash Marchand across the legs as he was skating by. Not one to back down from some post-whistle action, Marchand first faked like he was going to slash back and then delivered one for real after Kochetkov pushed him.

Both players were assessed slashing minors. Carolina would go on to win the game 5-2 and take a 2-0 series lead.

Kochetkov for Game 3?

Marchand and Kochetkov could see each other again Friday night in Game 3. Antti Raanta, who left Game 2 with a lower-body injury, skated on Thursday but there’s no definitive answer as to when he might return.

“We put him on the ice today and that was a good sign, but he’s still not 100%,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour, “so I’m not sure on where we’ll be [Friday]. Hopefully he’ll be okay to get in there, but I’m not sure at this point.”

Speaking of Hurricanes goalies with lower-body injuries, Frederik Andersen, who has not played since April 16, is still not skating and there is no timetable for a return.

“He’s definitely getting closer, but until he gets on the ice, there’s really no update,” Brind’Amour said. “We’re rehabbing the crap out of him, but it’s taking time.”

Marchand’s wasn’t the only fine from Game 2. Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort was also docked $5,000 for high-sticking Teuvo Teravainen.

CAROLINA HURRICANES v. BOSTON BRUINS (CAR leads 2-0)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1

Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2

Game 3: May 6, 7 p.m. ET – Hurricanes at Bruins (TNT, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 8, 12:30 p.m. ET – Hurricanes at Bruins (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

*Game 5: May 10, TBD – Bruins at Hurricanes (TBD)

*Game 6: May 12, TBD – Hurricanes at Bruins (TBD)

*Game 7: May 14, TBD – Bruins at Hurricanes (TBD)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.