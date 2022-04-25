Chara, Getzlaf, Okposo among 2021-22 Bill Masterton Trophy nominees

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the 2021-22 NHL regular season comes to a close this week, it’s time to start thinking about awards.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association will be sent their ballots for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Lady Byng, and Selke Trophies this week, as well as the the NHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams. (General managers vote for the Vezina Trophy and the NHL Broadcasters’ Association votes on the Jack Adams Award.)

The 2022 NHL Awards show will take place between Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in the city where those two games will be played.

On Monday, the PHWA announced the 32 nominees for the 2021-22 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The award is given to the players “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

The 32 nominees are selected by each PHWA chapter.

All 32 Masterton Trophy nominees

Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf

Arizona Coyotes: Andrew Ladd

Boston Bruins: Jake DeBrusk

Buffalo Sabres: Kyle Okposo

Calgary Flames: Chris Tanev

Carolina Hurricanes: Antti Raanta

Chicago Blackhawks: Dylan Strome

Colorado Avalanche: Jack Johnson

Columbus Blue Jackets: Justin Danforth

Dallas Stars: Tyler Seguin

Detroit Red Wings: Marc Staal

Edmonton Oilers: Kris Russell

Florida Panthers: Anthony Duclair

Los Angeles Kings: Blake Lizotte

Minnesota Wild: Jared Spurgeon

Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price

Nashville Predators: Mark Borowiecki

New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier

New York Islanders: Zdeno Chara

New York Rangers: Chris Kreider

Ottawa Senators: Anton Forsberg

Philadelphia Flyers: Kevin Hayes

Pittsburgh Penguins: Brian Boyle

St. Louis Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko

San Jose Sharks: Brent Burns

Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz

Tampa Bay Lightning: Alex Killorn

Toronto Maple Leafs: Ondrej Kase

Vancouver Canucks: Luke Schenn

Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom

Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey

Oskar Lindblom of the Flyers was the 2020-21 winner following his return from battling Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Chara and Tarasenko are the only nominees who were up for the award last season.

There are plenty of good stories in the 2022 group. Kyle Okposo and his play since coming back from concussion issues; Andrew Ladd reaching 1,000 NHL games after a tough last few seasons; Justin Danforth’s road to a spot on the Blue Jackets; and Carey Price and Kevin Hayes among those coming back from major injuries.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.