PHT Morning Skate

• The Predators lead the NHL in fighting majors this season and that aspect of the game has become part of the team’s “core fabric.” [A to Z Sports]

• The Justin Bieber/drewhouse designed Maple Leafs jersey is the NHL’s best seller. [AdAge]

• After a 100-point season, how much will Johnny Gaudreau get paid this summer? [Sportsnet]

• As they’ve dealt with injuries this season, the Capitals will likely be using plenty of load management down the stretch. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has decided to stay at the University of Minnesota for another season. [TSN]

• Kaapo Kähkönen has played well since being traded from the Wild to Sharks. An RFA this summer, what’s he going to cost San Jose? [San Jose Hockey Now]

• After a year on the job, Anya Packer has declined to renew her contract as GM of the PHF’s Metropolitan Riveters. [The Ice Garden]

• A look at Elias Pettersson‘s season and why 2022-23 should be a brighter year for the Canucks forward. [NBC Sports Edge]

• One player coming up big for the Stars as they chase a playoff spot has been goaltender Scott Wedgewood. [Dallas Morning News]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.