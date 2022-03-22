Justin Bieber, Maple Leafs collaborate on ‘Next Gen’ jersey

When the Maple Leafs hit the ice Wednesday for their annual “Next Gen” game, they’ll do so wearing new jerseys.

Following a collaboration between the team, drew house and pop star Justin Bieber, the Maple Leafs will have reversible jerseys, though they will only wear the blue and black look on the ice.

From the Maple Leafs:

Designed in partnership with adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL), the first reversible sweater ever in North American professional sports, rendered in a fashion-forward black and blue colour combination, showcases the classic primary crest with a shibori-inspired print and the Toronto skyline subtly woven into the bands on the arms of the sweater and the uniform’s socks. Off the ice, fans may choose to flip the sweater to feature a drew house inspired version with gold trim underneath, and elements of the drew house motif inside the classic Maple Leaf logo, to create a uniform that has never been seen in sport.

This will be the first time the Maple Leafs have used a black jersey on the ice. Inside the collar is the franchise’s motto: “Honor. Pride. Courage” in yellow.

What do you think? Are you tired of the high number of black jerseys in the NHL? Hoping the Maple Leafs would go for something a little more creative in the color scheme? Well, get used to them. The jerseys will stick around beyond Wednesday’s game. According to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net, they are considered alternate/thirds, and per NHL rules they have to be used for at least four times a season for three seasons.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.