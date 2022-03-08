Kraken re-signs Jared McCann with 5-year, $25M deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jared McCann has signed a five-year, $25 million extension with the Seattle Kraken, which takes him off the list of potential players on the move as the March 21 NHL trade deadline approaches.

“We’re thrilled that Jared has made this long-term commitment to the Kraken and the city of Seattle,” said Kraken general manager Ron Francis in a statement. “Jared has proven this year that he can be a difference maker offensively, and we’re excited to have him as a core part of our organization moving forward.”

It’s an historic transaction as the 25-year-old McCann’s extension is the first in franchise history.

Here’s the breakdown of the contract, which features a 10-team no-trade clause beginning in 2023 through the expiration of the deal, per Cap Friendly:

2022-23: $5,000,000

2023-24: $6,000,000

2024-25: $5,500,000

2025-26: $4,250,000

2026-27: $4,250,000

Settling right in

It’s been a wild year for McCann, who was traded from the Penguins to the Maple Leafs in July and then was selected by the Kraken in the NHL Expansion Draft four days later. (Funny enough, the Kraken are in Toronto Tuesday night. Tribute video?)

McCann, who could have been a restricted free agent in the summer with arbitration rights, has found a home with the Kraken and he leads the team in scoring with 21 goals and 33 points in 50 games — both numbers being career highs. He’s been hailed as one of the team’s consistent leaders during the franchise’s inaugural season.

“With him, I think through all of this is he’s scoring consistently,” said Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol in December. “Even through any of the ups and downs and COVID-19 taking him in and out of the lineup, he’s consistently provided offense and produced for us. That is a huge credit to him. He’s continuing to solidify his role in other areas on our team.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.