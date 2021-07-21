NHL Expansion Draft: Seattle Kraken reveal inaugural roster

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Seattle Kraken revealed its inaugural roster during the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft Wednesday night.

After a day of leaks, general manager Ron Francis and a bunch of Seattle special guests helped announce each of the Kraken’s 30 picks.

Here’s the initial roster, with more additions to come:

2021-22 Seattle Kraken roster

Anaheim Ducks: Haydn Fleury, D

• $1.3M cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (RFA)

Arizona Coyotes: Tyler Pitlick, F

• $1.75M cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (UFA)

Boston Bruins: Jeremy Lauzon, D

• $850,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (RFA)

Buffalo Sabres: William Borgen, D (Current RFA)

Calgary Flames: Mark Giordano, D

• $6.75M cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (UFA)

Carolina Hurricanes: Morgan Geekie, F

• $750,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (RFA)

Chicago Blackhawks: John Quenneville, F (Current Group 6 UFA)

Colorado Avalanche: Joonas Donskoi, F

• $3.9M cap hit. Contract expires after 2022-23 NHL season (UFA)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Gavin Bayreuther, D (Current RFA)

Dallas Stars: Jamie Oleksiak, D

• $4.6M cap hit. Contract expires after 2025-26 NHL season (UFA)

Detroit Red Wings: Dennis Cholowski, D (Current RFA)

Edmonton Oilers: Adam Larsson, D

• $4M cap hit. Contract expires after 2024-25 NHL season (UFA)

Florida Panthers: Chris Driedger, G

• $3.5M cap hit. Contract expires after 2023-24 NHL season (UFA)

Los Angeles Kings: Kurtis MacDermid, D

• $875,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (UFA)

Minnesota Wild: Carson Soucy, D

• $2.75M cap hit. Contract expires after 2022-23 NHL season (UFA)

Montreal Canadiens: Cale Fleury, D (Current RFA)

Nashville Predators: Calle Järnkrok, F

• $2M cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (UFA)

New Jersey Devils: Nathan Bastian, F

• $825,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2022-23 NHL season (RFA)

New York Islanders: Jordan Eberle, F

• $5.5M cap hit. Contract expires after 2023-24 NHL season (UFA)

New York Rangers: Colin Blackwell, F

• $725,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (UFA)

Ottawa Senators: Joey Daccord, G

• $750,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2022-23 NHL season (RFA)

Philadelphia Flyers: Carsen Twarynski, F (Current RFA)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Brandon Tanev, F

• $3.5M cap hit. Contract expires after 2024-25 NHL season (UFA)

San Jose Sharks: Alexander True, F (Current RFA)

St Louis Blues: Vince Dunn, D (Current RFA)

Tampa Bay Lightning: Yanni Gourde, F

• $5.167M cap hit. Contract expires after 2024-25 NHL season (UFA)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Jared McCann, F

• $2.94M cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (RFA)

Vancouver Canucks: Kole Lind, F (Current RFA)

Vegas Golden Knights: Exempt

Washington Capitals: Vitek Vanecek, G

• $716,667 cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (RFA)

Winnipeg Jets: Mason Appleton, F

• $900,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (RFA)

Per NHL expansion draft rules, Francis could select one player from every NHL except Vegas. The Golden Knights were exempt as part of their franchise agreement. A total of 30 players were chosen, with the Seattle Kraken needing to pick at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goalies.

Twenty of the 30 players had be under contract for the 2021-22 NHL season who have “an aggregate expansion draft value that is between 60%-100%” of the $81.5 million salary cap ceiling.

Kraken roster facts

15: Forwards

12: Defensemen

3: Goaltenders

6,264: NHL regular-season games

960: NHL regular-season goals

26.2: Average age

7: Former First Round picks

6: Countries represented

2: Stanley Cup winners

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.