Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ivan Miroshnichenko, an 18-year-old Russian winger who has been projected as a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is taking time off from hockey after being diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The Russian Hockey Federation Tweeted out a statement Thursday morning saying Miroshnichenko, who plays in the minor league system for the KHL’s Avangard Omsk, was dealing with “serious health problems.”

“Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko has been diagnosed with serious health problems,” the statement read. “At the moment, he is receiving medical treatment in Germany and might miss the entirety of next season. We believe that you will overcome this illness and return to the ice!”

Friedman reports that Miroshnichenko’s diagnosis is a common form of Hodgkin Lymphoma, and is curable. Avangard has said they will provide him support and will cover the costs of treatment.

Miroshnichenko is the second prospect in as many weeks to be sidelined by serious illness. Last week, it was announced that Rodion Amirov, the Maple Leafs’ 2020 first-round pick, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was not play again this season.

Miroshnichenko was ranked 18th in NBC Sports/McKeen’s Hockey December rankings.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.