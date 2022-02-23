Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov diagnosed with brain tumor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Wednesday that prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Amirov, the team’s first-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, played 10 games with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL before suffering an injury early in the season. According to Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, the winger “developed some new, unrelated symptoms that required ongoing extensive investigations over the last few months.”

Dan Milstein, Amirov’s agent, Tweeted out a statement saying that the 20-year-old is undergoing treatment in Germany and also skating and working out multiple times a week. He will not play again this season.

“Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said.

In an interview with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Amirov said he wants to continue living a normal life while undergoing treatment as well as inspire others in their own battles.

“There are many other people that have their own sicknesses or illnesses. I want to show by example that I can give people hope,” he said.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.