The first round of 2020 NHL Draft has come to a conclusion. After a four-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams with Round 1 selections made their picks virtually for the first time ever.

As expected, Alexis Lafreniere was selected first overall by the New York Rangers, followed by the Los Angeles Kings taking Quinton Byfield at No. 2. The Ottawa Senators had two choices in the first five picks and went with Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson and got a little help from Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

2020 NHL Draft Round 1 results

1. New York Rangers – Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

2. Los Angeles Kings – Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL)

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS) – Tim Stutzle, C/LW, Mannheim (DEL)

4. Detroit Red Wings – Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda (SHL)

5. Ottawa Senators – Jake Sanderson, D, USNTDP (USHL)

6. Anaheim Ducks – Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie (OHL)

7. New Jersey Devils – Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgardens (SHL)

8. Buffalo Sabres – Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa (OHL)

9. Minnesota Wild – Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL)

10. Winnipeg Jets – Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw (OHL)

11. Nashville Predators – Yaroslav Askarov, G, St. Petersburg (VHL)

12. Florida Panthers – Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (SM-liiga)

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR) – Seth Jarvis, C, Portland (WHL)

14. Edmonton Oilers – Dylan Holloway, C/LW, Wisconsin (NCAA)

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT) – Rodion Amirov, LW, Ufa Salavat Yulayev (KHL)

16. Montreal Canadiens – Kaiden Guhle, D, Prince Albert (WHL)

17. Chicago Blackhawks – Lukas Reichel, LW, Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)

18. New Jersey Devils (from ARZ) – Dawson Mercer, C/RW, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

19. New York Rangers (from CGY) – Braden Schneider, D, Brandon (WHL)

20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TB) – Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, Ufa Salavat Yulayev (KHL)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets – Yegor Chinakhov, RW, Avangard Omsk (KHL)

22. Washington Capitals (from CGY via NYR via CAR) – Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

23. Philadelphia Flyers – Tyson Foerster, RW, Barrie (OHL)

24. Calgary Flames (from WSH) – Connor Zary, C, Kamloops (WHL)

25. Colorado Avalanche – Justin Barron, D, Halifax (QMJHL)

26. St. Louis Blues – Jake Neighbours, LW, Edmonton (WHL)

27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS) – Jacob Perreault, RW, Sarnia (OHL)

28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI) – Ridly Greig, C, Brandon (WHL)

29. Vegas Golden Knights – Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago (USHL)

30. Dallas Stars – Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

31. San Jose Sharks (from TB) – Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW, Prince Albert (WHL)