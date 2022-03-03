Hurricanes to host Capitals in 2023 Stadium Series game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Washington Capitals in the 2023 NHL Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Carter-Finley Stadium is home of the North Carolina State Wolfpack football team and right across the parking lot from the Hurricanes’ home at PNC Arena.

Last month, the NHL announced the Canes would host but did not name an opponent. The teams will meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. It will be the first outdoor game for the Hurricanes and the fourth for the Capitals.

Overall, it will be the 37th NHL regular-season outdoor game — with the 2022 Stadium Series (Maple Leafs vs. Sabres) and 2023 Winter Classic (Bruins vs. TBD) still to come.

The NHL had originally announced in 2020 that the Hurricanes would host a Stadium Series game in Feb. 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be postponed. While disappointing at the time, there was no doubt the league would bring an outdoor game to Carolina as soon as possible.

NHL outdoor game schedule

2022 Heritage Classic: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres, March 13 – Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Ont.

2023 Winter Classic: Boston Bruins vs. TBA, TBA – Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.

2023 Stadium Series: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals, Feb. 18, 2023 – Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.