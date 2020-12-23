Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NHL and Carolina Hurricanes announced that the would-be 2021 Stadium Series game has been postponed. That 2021 Stadium Series game was originally scheduled for Feb. 20, 2021.

“While we are extremely disappointed that we will not be able to host an outdoor game this season, the health and safety of our fans remains our top priority,” Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said. “We look forward to hosting the game in the near future and rewarding our incredible fanbase with an unforgettable experience.”

Hurricanes’ 2021 Stadium Series game postponed

On one hand, it’s not surprising to see this get canceled.

With all of the logistics involved with staging the 2020-21 NHL season, pulling off an outdoor game in February seemed challenging, at best.

Beyond the Hurricanes missing out on the 2021 Stadium Series in general, it’s the surest sign that outdoor games probably won’t work for the NHL for 2020-21. Earlier during the offseason, there were rumblings that some teams were looking into the option. The logic is simple: in an open air environment, you might be able to pack in more fans. On the other hand, holding outdoor games can also be expensive.

Pierre LeBrun provided additional background in that regard:

The Hurricanes were among the teams which studied the feasibility of hosting multiple outdoor games this season but source says Carolina has dropped the idea because right now it's only 10 percent outdoor capacity in N.C. So doesn't make sense financially for the 'Canes — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 22, 2020

From the sound of Waddell’s statement, the Hurricanes might host a different Stadium Series-type game in the “near future.”

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.