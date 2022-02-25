Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The Blackhawks announced they have concluded their search for a new general manager. No word on when they expect to name a permanent hire. [Sportsnet]
• Flames GM Brad Treliving on hiring Bob Murray as a scout: “[I] know Bob’s character and it’s important to give those people an opportunity … when you see a guy that’s gone through this, I wanted to help him.” [Calgary Sun]
• Pekka Rinne’s number retirement on Thursday night was the start of a big weekend in Nashville that will end with Saturday’s Stadium Series game against the Lightning. [NHL.com]
• Sean Avery on his comeback attempt with the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears: “I think having a son was like a big thing you know and then certainly that was at the beginning of quarantine – I’ve been in New York and California, which are two different states than Florida – we spent a year locked up. Seeing [Nash] get older, putting him on skates, he came out to watch a skate [back home] during the week, it was pretty cool to see him and the look on his face, so I said, ‘You know what, why not?’ maybe he’ll get to see me play a game – you never know.” [Solar Bears]
• On the merits of the drop-pass and why it’s an effective tool. [The Hockey News]
• Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting has been fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment during last week’s game against Pittsburgh. [TSN]
• The Sharks are not planning on heading in the direction of a full rebuild. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• J.F. Berube is running with the opportunity he’s received from the Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]
• Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Jokerit has decided to withdraw from the KHL’s Gagarin Cup playoffs [KHL]
• Some fantasy hockey nuggets to get you close out some victories this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
• A look at how the Jets have handled the NHL Trade Deadline over the last decade. [Jets Nation]
