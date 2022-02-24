Predators retire first jersey in franchise history: Pekka Rinne’s 35

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Nashville Predators retired jersey number 35 on Thursday, honoring the career of Pekka Rinne.

While plenty of noteworthy players donned Predators jerseys over the years — some of whom were on hand, including Shea Weber (and even Ryan Suter, who suited up for Dallas) — Rinne ended up being the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.

You can watch the Pekka Rinne jersey retirement ceremony in the video above. If you want even more, there’s this:

Forever a Nashville Predator, forever our #35 💛 pic.twitter.com/Na1ij2GuyV — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 25, 2022

Along with that announcement, it was also revealed that the Predators will install a bronze Pekka Rinne statue outside their arena in the near future.

Before the Predators faced the Stars, every member of the team wore number 35 to mark the occasion for Rinne.

That’s fairly common, as is politicians glomming on to the easy positive headlines.

But sharing Pekka the Goat, and a bronze statue? Guess that Rinne fellow was pretty important to the Predators.

The occasion ended up being an opportunity to Remember Some Predators, as plenty of former Nashville stars were on hand for the festivities. OK, fine, they’re probably there as much for Saturday’s Stadium Series game between the Predators and Lightning as anything else, but still.

All of this brings us to a question. Who will be the next Predators player to get their jersey number retired after Rinne?

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.