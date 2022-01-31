Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Carter Verhaeghe took a long road to the NHL but it’s paid off for the Panthers forward. [Florida Hockey Now]

• “The Coyotes are in the advanced stages of discussions with Arizona State University and arena manager OVG Facilities (a division of the Oak View Group) to use ASU’s new multipurpose arena as their temporary home, sources familiar with the situation confirmed to PHNX Sports. The arena, which is scheduled for completion this fall, would serve as the Coyotes’ arena for all home games while they await approval and construction of their proposed arena along the south bank of Rio Salado in Tempe.” [GO PHNX]

• Roman Josi and Evgeny Kuznetsov have been added to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game to replace Nathan MacKinnon and Adam Fox. [PHT]

• The Habs will miss David Savard for the next eight weeks as the defenseman deals with an ankle injury. [TSN]

• What can Mike Sullivan do to get Kasperi Kapanen and Evan Rodrigues scoring again? [Pensburgh]

• One month into the job, the Premier Hockey Federation Players Association has parted ways with executive director Alex Sinatra because they were “unhappy with how Sinatra represented them to not only the owners but also to the media in whatever appearances she made.” [The Ice Garden]

THE photo pic.twitter.com/URpZEBidnN — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 29, 2022

• Barry Trotz’s plan for his goalies is a simple one: he’s going with whoever is hot. [New York Hockey Now]

• The Golden Knights will go only as far as Robin Lehner will take them this season. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Would Jay Woodcroft be a wise choice as next permanent head coach of the Jets? [Jets Nation]

• Dylan Strome and Michael Bunting are two players who could help your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.