Josi, Kuznetsov added to 2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters

“Snubs” are almost inevitable when it comes to awards or NHL All-Star Game appearances, and the 2022 format only exacerbates those issues. So, if there’s a bright side to players missing the 2022 NHL All-Star Game due to injuries, it’s that other deserving stars receive some recognition. In the latest cases, Roman Josi (Nashville Predators) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (Capitals) have been added to the NHL All-Star mix.

The 2022 NHL All-Star weekend takes place in Las Vegas on Feb. 4-5.

Josi replaces Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), who’s out indefinitely after that Taylor Hall hit.

In Kuznetsov’s case, he’s replacing Adam Fox (Rangers), who was injured thanks to a hit by Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Heading into Sunday’s action, Roman Josi is tied with Cale Makar for third in scoring among defensemen with 43 points. Of course, Josi brings more than just offense to the Predators, as his puck-toting brilliance is rare for a defenseman, even at the NHL All-Star Game level.

Josi is a genuine Norris Trophy candidate, so there’s a silver lining to his All-Star inclusion, even if it stinks that MacKinnon had to get injured for Josi to be added.

(In another bit of well-earned recognition, Stars veteran Joe Pavelski was bumped up to Central Division captain.)

After being connected to plenty of offseason trade rumors, Evgeny Kuznetsov’s enjoyed a redemptive season with the Capitals. Somewhat amusingly, Kuznetsov, Josi, and MacKinnon are all currently tied at 43 points this season.

Truly, Kuznetsov being added to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game roster is worthwhile for this image alone:

It’s a shame Adam Fox had to miss the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, but at least another Norris-caliber defenseman (Josi) ended up in the mix. Kuznetsov brings some whimsy and personality to the table, to go along with plenty of wing-flapping skill.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.