Avs’ Nathan MacKinnon out indefinitely with facial fracture, concussion

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will be out indefinitely after suffering a facial fracture and concussion following a hit Wednesday night against the Bruins.

According to Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, MacKinnon will miss at least the next three games beginning with Friday’s meeting with the Blackhawks. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to participate in next weekend’s NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas where he was voted Central Division captain.

Early in the first period, MacKinnon received a pass just inside the Avalanche defensive zone before chipping it up ice. Just after releasing the puck, Taylor Hall laid the hit, which forced MacKinnon’s stick to smash him in the face, bloodying him in the process.

Hall was initially given a major penalty, but officials determined following a review the hit was only worthy of an interference minor.

MacKinnon was able to skate off on his own but did not return to the game.

“I didn’t love the hit,” said Bednar after the game. “Whether it’s really solid or just a glancing blow, it’s the type of hit the league is trying to get rid of.”

