Canadiens pause through Jan. 6, home games postponed through Jan. 10

By Jan 1, 2022, 7:02 PM EST
Canadiens pause through Jan. 6, home games postponed through Jan. 10
Joel Auerbach/NHLI via Getty Images
0 Comments

It was a profound mess, but the Montreal Canadiens got through their Saturday game (a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers). Whether it was truly worth it to play that game shorthanded or not, they won’t suit up again for quite a while. The Canadiens’ home games have been postponed through Jan. 10, and all team activities have been paused through Jan. 6.

(That Jan. 6 pause also applies to the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate.)

“Given all the new positive cases arising daily, and for the health of our players and staff, we feel that pausing our activities is necessary at this time,” Canadiens executive Jeff Gorton said in a statement. “This pause will give our players the time they need to recover so that we can continue the season safely.”

Canadiens get through game shorthanded, multiple postponed contests

Truly, it’s a little baffling that Panthers forward Sam Reinhart used the word “infectious” to describe his team’s play after Saturday’s game against the Canadiens.

Heading into that game, the Canadiens were massively shorthanded thanks to COVID protocol and injuries. Montreal only dressed 11 forwards and five defensemen, and that number fell in-game after Cedric Paquette was injured.

Now, for what’s next.

Sportsnet’s Eric Engels described the process Jake Evans, Alexander Romanov and some other Canadiens players expect to go through after entering COVID protocol.

Provided he’s asymptomatic, Evans will be in isolation for five days in a Florida hotel room, and then he’ll likely fly to Plattsburgh, N.Y., before being driven over the border to Montreal. Same goes for Romanov and Brandon Baddock, while Cayden Primeau will come out of his isolation and head to New Jersey for the remaining nine days it takes to be permitted to fly back to Montreal.

Again, at the moment, the Canadiens’ home games are postponed through Jan. 10, and all activities are paused through Jan. 6. We’ll see if anything else changes, as the league wrestles with these challenges on-the-fly.

This all comes after the NHL postponed additional games due to Canada’s COVID restrictions on Friday.

More hockey news

Blues leave Wild out in the cold at 2022 Winter Classic
Blues leave Wild out in the cold at 2022 Winter Classic
USA Hockey shares roster for 2022 U.S. Olympic women's hockey team
USA Hockey shares roster for 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team
Year in review: Best goals of 2021, some not scored by McDavid
Pro Hockey Talk Year In Review: Best NHL goals of 2021

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.